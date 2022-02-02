Dubbo records another 106 cases of COVID-19

coronavirus,

Dubbo has recorded 106 cases of COVID-19. It comes as the Western NSW Local Health District recorded 255 cases in the 20 hours between 8pm on January 31 to 4pm on February 1. From Thursday, the statistics will be recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Of the cases in the health district, 216 were from positive PCR test results and 255 from rapid antigen tests. There may be some cases where people have reported multiple positive RAT results and/or also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period, resulting in duplicates. During the same time period there were also 111 cases identified in Orange and 71 in Bathurst. Parkes had 38 cases, while 25 were recorded in the Mid-Western local government area. Up to 4pm on Tuesday, there were 27 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the district, including three in intensive care. NSW has recorded 27 deaths and 11,807 new COVID-19 cases in the 20 hours. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

