Casualty Ward: The injuries hurting some of the biggest sides

It's only taken three weeks for the casualty ward in the Peter McDonald Premiership to all but fill up.
We can't remember the last time this many quality players were injured, some of which will miss a lot of the season.
Similar to the NRL at the moment, it seems a different star is getting injured each week so let's have a look at what it will mean for each side.
Where do we start here.
Well, let's have a look at Orange CYMS and Daniel Mortimer.
The former NRL playmaker was taken from the field mid-way through his side's win against Forbes on May 5 following a high-shot.
Now, there were some initial concerns he may miss the rest of the season but whispers are he is close to returning and could be back for the Orange derby on May 26.
From one CYMS side to another and Claude Gordon.
The Dubbo CYMS playmaker came into the season off the back of a premiership with the Fishies but his season ended in the opening round of 2024.
Now, there is no denying CYMS have a lot of depth but replacing someone with the experience of Gordon won't be easy.
Parkes' Sam Dwyer has reportedly sustained a shoulder injury and could be out for a few weeks, a big blow for a Spacies side who look as entertaining as anyone this season so far.
By all reports Jason Boney is set to return this weekend after a slight leg issue following Macquarie's loss to Mudgee but if we've learned anything from the NRL, it could be longer than expected.
The playmaker has only played two games for the Raiders and is already one of their most important players, starring in their round one win over Dubbo CYMS.
While he should be back in action soon, Boney's health will be something to keep an eye on.
Earlier this season I said Jake Grace would be player of the season, now he could be out for sometime after injuring his knee.
A favourite son of Forbes, Grace's return to the Magpies in 2024 was one big storyline heading into the season.
Having exited the field against Bathurst Panthers on May 12 in the first half, Grace could be in some doubt for this weekend's match against Macquarie.
Speaking of Macquarie, you can't help but feel bad for Jordan Reynolds.
The last few months have been a rollercoaster for Reynolds.
The hard-working Macquarie backrower was suspended for the opening round of the season before impressing against Mudgee.
Could we see Reynolds back this season? Maybe, but it's looks like he'll be spending a fair chunk of time on the sideline.
Wellington young gun Nat Lindsay is another forward who will miss time while a pair of representative stars from Bathurst are set for a stint out of the game.
Bathurst St Pat's prop Nic Booth (broken hand) and Bathurst Panthers backrower Riley Cheshire (ACL) are both out, the latter possibly for the season.
Looking around at the other clubs, there are most likely a lot of niggling injuries but for the most part, a lot of sides seem to be missing at least one player to injury already.
