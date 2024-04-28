'It doesn't get any tougher': Gilbert and Boney fire for 12-man Raiders

For almost 60 minutes of their derby against Dubbo CYMS, the Macquarie Raiders only had 12 players on the field.
Yet, they still managed to come away with the victory.
Led by halfback Jason Boney, the Raiders were too classy for their rivals, winning 22-16 at Apex Oval on Sunday afternoon.
In his first Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) match, Boney had a hand in everything and scored the final try of the match which sealed the win for his side.
"It doesn't get any tougher," he said.
"When you have a bloke like 'Jezza' (Jeremy Thurston) on the edge (it is tough), it's hard enough against him when you have 13 guys.
"We all dug deep, you have to when you have 12 blokes."
It was a back-and-forth match to start with before Jyie Chapman produced a moment of brilliance.
The CYMS centre chipped and chased for himself before finding Corey Drew on the inside who raced away to score.
Not long after, Macquarie were down to 12 men after Filisone Pauta was sent off following a high shot on Ratu Roko who was slipping as the Raiders' centre made contact with his head.
Roko did not return to the field.
Another try to Drew just before halftime gave CYMS a 12-0 lead at the break.
Macquarie winger Josateki Masibalavu showed plenty of speed to run away and score a 90 metre try before EJ Fernando scored just minutes later.
Following two successful conversions from Boney, the score was 12-all.
Chapman had set up two tries before scoring one of his own and looked to seal the game but it wasn't to be.
Late tries to Gilbert and Boney sealed the win with CYMS having attempts to score but failed to capitalise.
"That was a gusty effort from our boys," Boney said.
"We are riding on emotion now but we are starting to get noticed after a big pre-season and starting to flow through into our structure."
Dubbo CYMS lost Alex Bonham, Roko and Chapman to injuries while James Stanley was sin-binned late in the match as well.
However, Fishies coach Shawn Townsend said his side were well off their best.
"We got outplayed, everything we spoke about wasn't communicated well enough from the coaching staff," he said.
"Speaking to the players in there, they think when you are playing against a team with 12 men for 60 minutes it's not a coaching or messaging (issue). It's the playing group.
"They took full responsibility but Macquarie played well.
"I thought at the back of the game Jason Boney and Billy Gilbert tore us to shreds a little bit."
For Boney and the Raiders, they will turn their attention to Mudgee next weekend at Apex Oval but the Macquarie halfback isn't getting too far ahead of himself.
"It's a good way to start our campaign but we just want to focus on each game," he said.
"We had Dubbo CYMS round one and it could have been anyone else, we would have still prepared the same."
MACQUARIE RAIDERS 22 (Billy Gilbert, Jason Boney, Josateki Masibalavu, EJ Fernando tries; Boney 3 conversions) defeated DUBBO CYMS 16 (Corey Drew 2, Jyie Chapman tries; Jeremy Thurston 2 conversions)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.