Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Peter McDonald Premiership: Meet Macquarie's Billy Gilbert

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anyone who has crossed paths with Billy Gilbert this season knows the Macquarie Raider is arguably the biggest character in the Peter McDonald Premiership and it's a tag he doesn't mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.