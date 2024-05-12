Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Kavanagh leads from the front but Raiders far from perfect in big win over young Wolves

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated May 12 2024 - 8:42pm, first published 5:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Macquarie Raiders may have been far from their best on Sunday, but one thing they did have in their favour was a captain-coach leading from the front.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.