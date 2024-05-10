Magpies young guns out for a month, Raiders star banned as suspensions pile up

The Forbes Magpies will be without two of their brightest young stars for the next month after a costly defeat at Orange last weekend.
Four Magpies were put on report during the hugely physical 18-12 defeat to Orange CYMS, and the hammer came down hardest on Jack Hartwig and Campbell Rubie.
The pair of Forbes juniors, who are back at the club this season after time with NRL clubs, were both handed four-week bans for two separate incidents.
On top of that, back-rower Charlie Lennon was suspended for one game while Jake Haddrill escaped suspension for a dangerous throw.
Macquarie back-rower and former Western Rams captain Alex Ronayne was the other player to front the judiciary after round two and he copped two weeks for a dangerous contact charge.
The four suspensions continues a busy start to the season at the judiciary.
After two rounds, 10 players across the competition have already been handed bans.
Forbes prop Hartwig pleaded guilty to a grade three dangerous throw and the versatile Rubie pleaded guilty to a grade three crusher tackle, where unnecessary pressure was applied to the head or neck.
The pair will miss the clash with Bathurst Panthers this weekend as well as games against Wellington, Macquarie and Bathurst St Pat's.
Lennon only misses the Panthers match after pleading guilty to a grade two careless high tackle charge. He was handed a three-game ban but two matches are a suspended penalty for the next 12 months.
The suspensions have forced Magpies coach Cameron Greenhalgh to shuffle the pack. David White will replace Rubie at centre while Tom Hopkins and Jake Haddrill have been promoted to start in the forward pack.
Veteran premiership winner Ben Maguire makes his return for the Magpies via the bench.
At Macquarie, Ronayne will miss games against Lithgow and Parkes after taking the early guilty plea following a grade two dangerous contact charge.
