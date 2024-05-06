The issue one coach fears is 'going to ruin the competition'

RESULT: Defeated Macquarie 34-14
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: "It was a gritty win. There were areas there where we were sucking them in pretty hard.
"I was pretty happy with the outcome at the end of the game."
RESULT: Defeated Forbes Magpies 18-12
JACK BUCHANAN SAYS: "I'm a lot more proud of that win than last week, for sure.
"It was just tough and gritty. Obviously doing Dan (Mortimer) early in the first half as well, to lose your main playmaker the boys dug deep and that's impressive.
"They're the games you want to be a part of, the close ones, the physical ones - the ones where there's a bit of feeling in it.
"If there's no feeling in it it's probably not a great game of rugby league."
RESULT: Defeated Dubbo CYMS 22-20
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "We spoke during the week about the fact that while we'd lost a lot of players we didn't want to make any excuses.
"I said to the boys who got called into the squad that it was their opportunity to stand up and make that spot theirs. There was a lot of effort there today.
"They had a lot of footy in that first half and we'd done a lot of defending. I was worried it would gas us but we had a pretty big pre-season and I think we're reasonably fit."
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "Conditions probably made it a grinding game of footy but Panthers were really good. After half-time we went 20 minutes where we touched the ball probably three times and gave away six penalties.
"Panthers got a couple of tries there, and that's where we really lost the game as opposed to the back end. We can't let teams go 90 metres with 15 seconds to go but that was our fault - we had the opportunity to catch the ball and we dropped it.
"We're currently not prepared to work hard for long enough. We just seem to be picking and choosing the moment where we want to. The 14-4 penalty count is on us as well, that's terrible discipline.
"The 13 [Jake Betts] killed us. We spoke about him all week and he was too good for us in the end."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange CYMS 18-12
CAMERON GREENHALGH SAYS: "It was a tough slug test.
"Probably not the conditions that would have suited us but is what it is. We sort of got in the slugfest and stayed there. We couldn't play the footy we wanted to play.
"It's something that can be frustrating as a coach, when players lay down and get penalties. I think we had three players on report where they had none so a little bit confused with that at the moment.
"At the end of the day, it's a game of footy, and conditions are gonna happen if it's gonna be hard, and someone lays down it doesn't mean there's something illegal in the tackle.
"So we have to take a really good look at it or it's going to ruin the competition as far as I'm concerned."
RESULT: Defeated by Wellington 42-12
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "It was a disappointing result and a real learning curve for some of the younger players.
"PMP is a tough competition and you need to be up for it every week to compete. Wellington played really well and will be a tough road trip for anyone this year."
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 28-16
PETE MORRIS SAYS: "It was a great day for the club and the pre season has finally paid off for the boys.
"The commitment and attitude [were standouts}. The home support was great and I think the colder weather also helped. Nothing better than a cold wet day at the Tony Luchetti.
"Completions and slow starts [need work]. We will discuss it this week.
"A big thank you to Nyngan for making the trip. The boys all played well with winger Riley Dukes being the standout."
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes 42-16
CHRIS OSBOURNE SAYS: "Our effort was really good. We just ran out of troops and had more injuries.
"Nick Booth played half the game with a broken hand. It was a massive effort. Luke Single also came off with a groin injury. We just seem to be getting bombarded with injuries at the moment.
"It's up to the next person to come in and play with confidence to help us get that win."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 34-14
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "We just did not execute at the right times and gave away a lot of silly penalties leading into good yardage sets from them.
"It doesn't matter what team you play against, you can't do that back-to-back-to-back."
RESULT: Defeated Bathurst St Pat's 42-16
CHAD PORTER SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated by Lithgow 28-16
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 42-12
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: N/A
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.