Spacemen target statement victory after new-look backline dazzles in opening win

Will the Parkes Spacemen be the entertainers of the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership?
If their first performance of the season is anything to go by, the answer could be a resounding yes.
A new-look Parkes side scored a resounding 42-16 win over Bathurst St Pat's at Pioneer Oval on Sunday, May 5, and captain-coach Chad Porter is now targeting a major scalp next round.
After a bye in round one, Porter gave debuts to six off-season signings on Sunday and four of them went on to score tries.
There had been plenty of concerns about the Spacemen's forward pack after a host of losses over the summer. Nikola Sovatabua and Isileli Matalave staked their claims to be the new leaders up front on Sunday, but it was a revamped backline which really shone.
New centres Fiohira Faingaa and Tuhi Pompey both crossed inside the opening seven minutes against St Pat's, while winger Watisoni Druma also scored.
Star fullback Sam Dwyer was reliable as ever and scored a double while Jacob Smede also got through plenty of work in an eye-catching all-round performance.
"It's good to have a bit of strike out wide ... we've just got attack everywhere," halfback Porter said.
"We obviously lost a fair few middles from last year and then picked up a few boys out wide so it is a bit different.
"We do have a few new middles like big Niko (Sovatabua) in the front-row and he went well and Isi (Matalave) got a try coming off the bench, so our middle is still good, but it's good to have a lot of strike."
The goal is to now follow-up the impressive performance with a win at Mudgee in round two.
The road trip is one of the most difficult in the competition and last season's runners-up look one of the sides to beat again in 2024 after adding former NRL players Zac Saddler and Anthony Cherrington to their forward pack.
"They're meant to be one of the better teams this year and if we can go over there and get the win, I think everyone would be looking around and saying 'Oh, Parkes hasn't lost much'," Porter said.
"I'm confident that if we play our type of footy then we can roll them, for sure."
The sin-binning of Sovatabua in the first half against St Pat's was one small negative for Parkes, but the hosts put things right in the second half and piled on the points.
As well as Dwyer and Smede, hooker Jake Porter and back-rower Brandon Paige were other returning Spacemen who also impressed in the win.
The result was particularly pleasing for the captain-coach given he had made the point in pre-season he wanted to start the competition in strong fashion.
The Spacemen were written off by many after losing the likes of Group 11 player of the year Jack Buchanan, Will Wardle, Takitau Mapapalangi and Jake Dooley in the off-season but there has always been a quiet confidence within the club.
"Especially at home, you always want to get that first win to kick-off your season," Porter said.
"It was a good all-round performance. Everyone put in and everyone had a good dig."
