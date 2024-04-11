Spacemen know others are 'writing us off' but Fijian contingent, trial win boosts optimism

"Everyone's sort of writing us off before the season has started."
Captain-coach Chad Porter is all too aware of the narrative around his Parkes Spacemen during the off-season.
The Spacemen lost the bulk of the forward pack which starred during the run to the 2023 preliminary finals early in the off-season.
It wasn't long after that rumours of worrying low numbers at the club began to swirl.
Porter admitted it was a "scary" situation numbers-wise at one point, but things quickly improved.
A number of new signings have also been confirmed in recent weeks while a pre-season trial win over the Wellington Cowboys last weekend further boosted optimism around the club.
"We'll just run with the underdogs tag and hopefully we can prove a bit of a point," Porter said.
"We've got a couple of new boys and they've been putting in the work at training. I think we'll be very competitive."
As has often been the case for the Spacemen, a number of Fijian signings has provided a much-needed shot in the arm.
Ponipate Komai and Watisoni Druma both have Ron Massey Cup experience with the Kaiviti Silktails while big men Nikola Sovatabua and Epeli Uluinavucu have made the move across from the Forbes Magpies.
New Zealander Isi Matalave has also recently joined while the club isn't ruling out any more signings before the season proper kicks off.
Outside of the versatile Komai, the bulk of those players will rejuvenate Parkes' forward pack.
Group 11 player of the year Jack Buchanan, fellow prop Takitau Mapapalangi, club favourite Will Wardle and former Queensland Cup player Joe Duffy have all departed.
Former premiership winner and fullback Jake Dooley, who did miss much of last season through injury, has also left the club.
"We had to do some recruitment," Porter said.
"Pauly Clyburn has done a great job there. He's massive for the club with what he does recruitment-wise and he's always on the look out and finds a few handy players."
The new-look side showed promise on the weekend during the win over Wellington.
As is always the case in pre-season, the performance was far from perfect and it was only a strong last 20-minute quarter which secured the win for Parkes.
But the result proved it was far from doom and gloom around Porter's troops and the side will now enjoy a bye in round one of the new PMP season before kicking things off against Bathurst St Pat's on Sunday, May 5.
St Pat's have been active in the off-season - with former NSW Country player Mitch Andrews headlining the signings - but Porter said he's paid little attention to his rivals.
The halfback is putting an emphasis on starting the season with a win at home before a testing trip to Mudgee to take on the 2023 runners-up a week later.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.