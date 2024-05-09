'I want to control the game': Fishies' playmaker looking to make his mark

They may have lost their opening two matches of the season but there is no lack of belief Dubbo CYMS can turn things around.
The defending premiers were tipped to finish near the top of the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) ladder and still could but currently sit second-last on the ladder after two weeks.
However, there isn't a sense of panic within the side.
With respect to the Fishies, their two losses have combined by a combined margin of eight points.
"We've started the year crap but we are only two games in," halfback Jordi Madden said.
"We've got a couple of new faces in the side and losing Claude (Gordon) in the first game doesn't help when he is one of your halves.
"I think we've been really flat and our energy has been down so that's a really big focus for us.
"We want to get our energy up and turn this footy side around which I think we are capable of doing."
Gordon will miss the season after breaking his jaw in the opening round against Macquarie, an injury requiring surgery.
A premiership-winner and Group 11 representative as well as being the side's now chief playmaker, Madden admitted he is just focusing on what he can control.
"We've got Mitch Cleary at six who is a good little player but I think I've got to step up a little," he said.
"I want to control the game and talk a bit more, there isn't much pressure but it's just stepping up.
"Claude is very good with his voice, he is always talking and is an older head."
A final-minute try from the Bathurst Panthers last weekend robbed CYMS of a win and Madden said they've been working on finishing games off.
"'Shag' (coach Shawn Townsend) said to us at training on Wednesday, to be leading both games with five minutes to go is probably pretty good for us," he said.
"We've been playing horrible football, going down to Macquarie by six and Panthers on the bell just comes down to those little one percenters.
"We've got to have that for the full game and finish things off."
On Sunday, Madden and his teammates will travel to Wade Park when they face the Orange Hawks, a side who is also looking to bounce back after losing to Wellington in their last match.
The two sides last met in the PMP semi-finals last season with CYMS winning.
Sunday's match will kick-off at 2pm.
