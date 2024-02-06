Madden backed to deliver, Group 11 gets 'serious' about suspension threat

Jordi Madden has been backed to lead Group 11's charge for Western dominance after being named at halfback for the upcoming representative weekend.
The Group 11 senior squad was confirmed on Monday ahead of the February 17 clashes with western area rivals Group 10 and Castlereagh at Wellington's Kennard Park.
The matches will act as a selection trial for the Western Rams ahead of the Country Championships opener on March 2.
Despite playing for Group 11 last year, 22-year-old Madden's selection is one of the biggest talking points given the he won the race for the number seven jersey ahead of Western incumbent Nick Greenhalgh and former Rams halfback Chad Porter.
But given his willingness to play last year after being called up late, combined with Group 11's subsequent win over Group 10 and then Madden's Peter McDonald Premiership triumph with Dubbo CYMS, the selectors stuck with the young gun.
"Jordi ended up being in the Group side last year and he was also halfback for the premiership winners," Group 11 coach Brent Wood said.
"It's more about blooding the youth, too. Give it to the young fella who stood up last year and won the premiership."
Wood and Group 11 officials are hopeful there will be no changes to the squad and punishment awaits any player who does withdrawal.
Any player who does pull out of the squad without a valid reason will be hit with a two-game ban.
"The whole reason we're doing this is to improve the quality of our (Western) side to play the divisional knockout (Country Championships)," Group 11 secretary Paul Loxley said.
"The only way we can do that is to put our best players on the field and anybody that's been around for long enough would know that we haven't had all of our best players on the field.
"We're very serious. Anyone that knocks back playing, they can appeal ... but the general feeling is unless it's your own funeral or your own wedding or you can show you made a booking well before, you won't play."
Twenty players have been named in the 2024 squad due to the threat of high temperatures at Wellington while it also allows more players to push for Rams selection.
Wellington star and former Group 11 captain Justin Toomey-White has been given permission to miss the game after years of service and loyalty to the team.
Western Rams captain Alex Ronayne will lead the team and form part of a forward pack which also features Jack Kavanagh, Jarryn Powyer, Corey Cox, Billy Gilbert, Mac Dutfield, Jake Haddrill, Tom Stimpson and Charlie Lennon.
Haddrill plays his club footy for Condobolin but given Woodbridge Cup won't feature in the representative weekend the former Forbes premiership winner was given permission to make a one-off return to Group 11.
Alex Bonham will start at hooker while off-season signings Jason Boney (Macquarie) and Jack Hartwig (Forbes) were named on the bench.
Madden will be partnered by versatile Macquarie Raider Filisione Pauta while there's plenty of power in a backline featuring the likes of Jeremy Thurston, Sam Dwyer and James Tuitahi.
The day's action at Wellington will start with league tag at 9.30am, with under 18s to follow before the three senior sides do battle in 20-minute-half matches.
