Big change confirmed for Astley Cup for at least the next two years

After more than 150 years of competition, the Astley Cup will look a little different in 2024.
The annual tri-series featuring Dubbo College, Denison College - Bathurst High and Orange High School will trial a new points system over the next two years.
Now, sides will be awarded two points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss.
"It will be an interesting sort of scenario, it's going to be the first time we've ever trialled it," Dubbo College's Craig May said.
"We don't have this Astley Cup points score any more and some people will say the scoring was difficult in some sports to get good ratios."
In the past, sports such as basketball and netball which are typically high-scoring would mean points would often be close regardless.
For example, Bathurst defeated Dubbo in basketball in the final seconds but the points were split 50-50.
It's not uncommon to see teachers and students on their phones attempting to calculate scores immediately following the games, something they won't need for at least the next two years.
Ahead of the 2024 competition which will begin on June 13, there will be no changes to the eight sports for now.
Last year, a survey was sent around on Facebook asking people for their thoughts on potentially adding in popular sports such as league tag.
"Trying to get three schools to agree on something can be quite challenging so the only change we will have on a trial basis is the points system," May said.
"There was a lot of discussion about changing sports but in the end, we couldn't come to a conclusion about introducing sports or taking away sports.
"All three schools have to agree on it."
Orange will host Bathurst on June 13-14 before Dubbo gets their first tie under way two weeks later.
Dubbo is set to host Orange on June 27-28 then will head to Bathurst for the final round on July 3-4.
