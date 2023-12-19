Is the future of one Astley Cup sport in danger? Community asked for input

Could the 2024 Astley Cup feature a new sport and points system?
Well, who knows.
Dubbo College is now seeking the community's input on possible changes for the annual competition which also features Denison College Bathurst High and Orange High School.
A survey has been posted on the College's Facebook page to see just how the public feels about possibly changing a few historic areas of the 100-year-old tournament.
Girls Hockey is currently the sport which is having its future questioned with Dubbo College performing poorly in the past decade.
The possibility of replacing the sport with girl's league tag one of the possible inclusions after being mentioned in the past due to its rapidly growing popularity around the region.
But for now, Dubbo College's Craig May is remaining tight-lipped until a final decision is made.
"We've got this survey and consultation where we are giving everyone a chance to have their say," he said.
"Myself and the principal will come together and take that all onboard, then we will probably put something official out about the way we see things moving forward."
The idea of new sports coming into the Cup isn't something which is uncommon.
Earlier this year, Bathurst High School principal Ken Barwick said he was open to the idea of new sports was something he was open to.
Hockey is one of the five original sports in the Astley Cup along with rugby league, athletics, tennis and netball, which was formerly women's basketball.
Since 1986, the Astley Cup has only had the sports line-ups changed once.
Orange High School won both girl's hockey matches in 2023, a credit to their strong association.
The somewhat confusing points system often gives mathematics teachers and spectators a headache on the sideline at games, another item on the survey which is up for discussion.
The survey proposes a new system which would see two points awarded for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss across the sports.
