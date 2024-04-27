Daily Liberal
PMP club secure the services of Ferguson as NRL veteran returns 'back home'

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 27 2024 - 11:01am, first published 10:50am
Just when Peter McDonald Premiership fans thought they may have seen the last of Blake Ferguson, the former NSW and Australian representative has returned.

