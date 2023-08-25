Blake Ferguson is not ruling out another year with the Wellington Cowboys as being back home has helped him rediscover his love of rugby league.
The Cowboys junior has been a huge hit since returning home early in the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership and he's played a big role in getting Wellington to this weekend's elimination final meeting with Parkes.
It's been a welcome change after last year's ill-fated stint in Japanese rugby - which ended with his contract being torn up after he was arrested arrested following an alleged assault and being caught with cocaine - and time playing away in England's second division.
"It has brought back the love of footy again," Ferguson told the Daily Liberal.
"I think priorities change in life and I know what sits in my priorities. I'm looking forward to playing this weekend again but, you know, I work and I like to just live a nice and cozy life."
READ ALSO:
Ferguson got tongues wagging online recently when he posted on social media platform X he believed he could still be a top five winger in the NRL.
The 33-year-old laughed when asked about that but the former Canberra, Cronulla, Sydney Roosters and Parramatta outside back admitted he had come to the realisation his time in the NRL was now probably at an end.
"I joked about it with my missus and she said I've been talking about it too much to be a joke," he said.
"I flirted with it but I like living at home. I like being back in Wellington.
"I feel like it's time to not be as selfish and be around the people who love me instead of going into the limelight again."
So could that mean another season in the maroon and white in 2024?
"We hope to see that. But we never know what's gonna happen in the future," he said.
"We'll see how this season pans out then see."
Ferguson has obviously been the centre of attention most weeks while playing with the Cowboys.
His impact on the field is one thing - he's scored 13 tries in 12 games- but he's also posed for countless photos with fans, teammates and even opposition players after a game.
It was only a few weeks ago he was wishing Macquarie youngster Blake Merritt all the best post-game as he prepares to head back to the Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of the 2024 season.
His presence at training and around the club has earned plenty of praise from Cowboys captain-coach Justin Toomey-White, while he's given the large number of younger players at Wellington something to strive for.
For Ferguson, feeling that love and the excitement around town during the build-up to this weekend's finals match is something he's also savoured.
"It's been like a breath of fresh air," he said of the excitement and passion for footy in Wellington.
Wellington heads to Parkes on Sunday for the right to take on Group 11 minor premiers CYMS a week later in the preliminary final.
Both the Cowboys and Spacemen finished the regular season with 20 points after winning nine of 14 games, with this weekend's hosts second due to a better for and against.
Ferguson scored in last weekend's week one of finals win over Bathurst St Pat's while Parkes heads into Sunday after throwing away a 14-point lead with 15 minutes remaining at Mudgee.
"I think we put ourselves in a great position," Ferguson said.
"Last week wasn't our best performance, but we still won which keeps us in the hunt.
"The last five weeks we've put in some good performances but they're not complete, which is a great thing for us to actually feel like we're winning, but we're not playing our best.
"Coming in this weekend's game, we know Parkes are a good team and they beat us twice this year but we're looking forward to it.
"We've got belief in each other which counts for a lot in finals footy."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.