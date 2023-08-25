It's been a long time since Parkes' first grade side has had finals success and a deep finals run would be extra special to club junior Cody Crisp.
The Spacies' utility has bounced around positions in 2023, starting in the centres and hooker before finding a home coming off the bench.
Parkes hasn't won a Group 11 title in a decade and they were knocked out this time last year in the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership finals.
"It would be f---ing massive, it would be massive," he said.
"That's the end goal anyway and what we all want, as a junior I never really played many finals with the Spacemen.
"We've got the team to do it this year out of all the years."
Filling in admirably at hooker when Jake Porter was out injured, Crisp got a taste of what it takes to play through the middle in such a physical competition.
Named to start off the bench this weekend, Crisp will likely be used as a middle forward and it's a role he enjoys.
"That's the go, I've got the same job this week playing 14," he said.
"I just come on in the middle and do my thing. I'll wake up sore again on Monday for sure."
Coming off a tough loss last weekend against Mudgee, the Spacemen led for most of the game but fell away late to lose.
Returning to training and preparing for this week, Crisp admitted captain-coach Chad Porter didn't address the Mudgee game, instead, their full focus is on Wellington.
"We've got to rip in and get that win," he said.
"Especially coming off that loss last week, that last 15 minutes got us.
"It shows that we can beat everyone and that we are up there."
Parkes defeated Wellington in both of their meetings this year and will be a tough prospect at Pioneer Oval.
"It will be tough, we've just got to make sure that we get into a grind with them," he said.
"I think that's the way to beat them, if you give them the ball too much they can put a bit of a show on.
"They can come out firing."
Wellington's last loss actually came at the hands of Parkes, with the Spacemen winning 40-6 in that match.
Chad Porter has made two changes to his side this weekend after coming within minutes of booking a home preliminary final.
Raiden Choyce and Wairua Jackson-Williams come into the side for Rex Yallon and Jake Hutchings.
Sunday's match will kick-off at 2:30pm.
