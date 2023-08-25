Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Peter McDonald Premiership 2023: Parkes will host Wellington in finals week two

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
August 25 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a long time since Parkes' first grade side has had finals success and a deep finals run would be extra special to club junior Cody Crisp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.