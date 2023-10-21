Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Kurri Kurri Bulldogs already excited about Blake Ferguson impact

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 22 2023 - 11:23am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blake Ferguson created plenty of excitement in Wellington this year and now Kurri Kurri is hoping for the same benefits after securing the former Australian star's signing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.