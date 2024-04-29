Local women set to shine at western region's business awards

The finalists for the Western NSW Business Awards have been announced and women from the Dubbo region look set to shine.
Now in its 12th year, the Western NSW Business Awards celebrates businesses across the region and recognises growth, entrepreneurship, success and resilience.
Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Awards Celebration on Friday, May 31, at Rydges Mount Panorama in Bathurst.
"I believe our business community is one of the strongest in Regional NSW and is reflected in the 32 per cent increase in submissions this year," Vicki Seccombe, regional director at Business NSW, said.
"These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, strength and entrepreneurial spirit of our Western NSW business community."
In the running for Outstanding Employee is Kellie Jennar from iClick2Learn in Dubbo.
Kirsty McKinnon, from Dubbo business Flair Finance, is a finalist in the Outstanding Young Business Leader category. She is up against Emily Stanton from the Nyngan Riverside Tourist Park, among others.
For Outstanding Business Leader in companies with under 20 employees, Central West Leadership Academy principal Mandi Randell is a finalist. The school is also a finalist for the Excellence in Innovation award.
Other Dubbo businesses in the running for awards include Ben Furney Flour Mills, Summit Cranes, Lazy River Estate, Marathon Health, Orana Support Service, Fierce Performing Arts, Mastronardi Legal and Barnson.
Winners of the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards, will represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in October.
"Last year, two Western NSW businesses, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and Black Gold Motel from Wallerawang won at the State Business Awards, and based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well," Ms Seccombe said.
Outstanding Employee
Outstanding Young Business Leader
Outstanding Business Leader (21 employees & over)
Outstanding Business Leader (20 employees & under)
Employer of Choice
Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion
Excellence in Innovation
Excellence in Sustainability
Outstanding Community Organisation
Outstanding Visitor Experience
Outstanding New Business
Excellence in Micro Business
Excellence in Small Business
Excellence in Large Business
Outstanding Local Business Chamber
