The state's peak business organisation, Business NSW, has honoured iClick2Learn with an award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion.
Acknowledging the work iClick2Learn has delivered to build accessible and inclusive learning, co-founder Natalie Bramble said she was shocked that her team took out the award.
"I didn't prepare a speech or anything," she told the Daily Liberal.
iClick2Learn were acknowledged for their work in developing universal accessibility and inclusivity standards that go above and beyond the basic legal obligations.
As a values-based organisation, iClick2Learn have cultivated a workplace that does more than just accept diversity, they celebrate it. They believe real impact is created by sharing their knowledge and perspective in the safety of a respectful workplace.
Manager, Kellie Jennar said it was nice to see their passion, hard work and commitment in this space recognised.
"This award encourages everyone to consider their diversity and inclusion policies. I'm also very proud to win this in such a competitive pool of finalists," she said.
iClick2Learn is an educational enterprise that is based in Dubbo but delivers solutions, training, and programs around Australia.
"It's the only one of its kind in Australia," Ms Bramble said.
Ms Bramble acknowledged the Elders and First Nations community members of the Dhubu-ga and Wilay clans from Dubbo for raising knowledge of social inclusion and how important it is to remove barriers.
"This award means a lot for our team. Everyone is personally committed to removing as many barriers as we can, to enable people to participate, particularly in learning," she said.
"It's something that we've worked on with our team and developed policies and processes that consider this in each stage of the development process."
iClick2Learn has implemented a range of workplace and client processes to consider Diversity and Inclusion at each step and proactively upskills and trains its team.
"We also advocate to clients to showcase the importance of diversity and inclusion and we've delivered some amazing projects, including learning in five emerging community languages," Ms Jennar said.
Ms Jennar said everyday they challenge themselves to be inclusive and to consider diversity in all of their decisions.
"It forms everyday parts of our product and our clients," she said.
Ms Bramble couldn't agree more.
"We actively seek to say what is possibly excluding someone, and how do we engineer it so that it's not," she said.
"It's about providing a platform so they feel empowered and feel safe, particularly in the workforce.
"They know everyone is the same and we are all open and honest about that and can get support or we shift things or whatever it is, it's part of the work culture."
Ms Jennar said she was passionate about working at iClick2Learn because she was a volunteer herself and could pass on her knowledge to the community.
I haven't worked in many workplaces like this.- Kellie Jennar
"Volunteers are giving their time for free so we have to know how to keep them safe, you put your hand up to volunteer because you are passionate about something, but there is so much you don't know," she said.
With a team of seven in the office and another 23 from around Dubbo and Wellington, there are a range of experts the team works with.
"One of our team members is from Dubbo and a dual citizen and she just moved back to the UK and she is still working with us and loves it," Ms Bramble said.
"We have some overseas workers, but with our inclusion and values based, we never pay anyone underneath the equivalent of an Australian award, or Australian contract."
It was a conscious decision of the team.
"If they deserve more they deserve more but we aren't going overseas for cheap labour, we are doing it because they are the best person for the job," she said.
Ms Jennar said she loved the flexibility of working at iClick2Learn, allowing her to pursue her passions outside of work as long as it doesn't disrupt any deadlines the job may have.
"I haven't worked in many workplaces like this," she said.
Ms Bramble said it was a conscious decision on how to structure the organisation.
"We don't have hierarchy here, everyone has a job and they have responsibilities and they are decision makers on those responsibilities," she said.
"If two people can't agree we bring a third person in and they help them think it through or help them make a decision but it's that real supportive team environment."
