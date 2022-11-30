Daily Liberal
iClick2Learn makes Dubbo region proud as they take home another award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 30 2022 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
Kieth Yap, Milena Sallustio, Mick Wallis, Natalie Bramble-Dunkley, Glen Dunkley, Kellie Jennar and Erifili Davis. Picture by Belinda Soole

The state's peak business organisation, Business NSW, has honoured iClick2Learn with an award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion.

