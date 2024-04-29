Community will get to name new section of Tracker Riley path

A new name will be chosen for the legacy shared pathway based on suggestions from the public.
The 320 metre path includes four seats where people can sit and overlook the river.
It was built as part of the wider events precinct that will be constructed at the Macquarie River to help connect the river with the central business district.
The path is part of the Tracker Riley Cycleway but it's currently named after the grant from the NSW government that funded it.
Councillor Matt Wright wants the community to come up with something better.
Cr Wright said calling it the 'legacy shared pathway' didn't reflect on Dubbo or the community.
"Giving the community an opportunity to take a bit of ownership on a piece of council infrastructure is important. We've already seen a bit of damage to that already so if the community can have a bit of ownership over that piece of infrastructure hopefully it breeds some pride," he said.
The councillor said there was an opportunity for the community to get creative.
Speaking at the opening of the pathway, mayor Mathew Dickerson explained some of the history of the site.
"If you look back at old Daily Liberal articles, this area used to have steps cut into the riverbank because we had no swimming pool. People would come down here and sit there while their kids swam in the river," he said.
The council will soon be accepting suggestions for the name of the pathway before a decision is made in August.
