Years in the making, Dubbo's legacy shared pathway system has finally entered the development application stage.
Dubbo Regional Council's (DRC) plan to improve the Macquarie River foreshore will set the scene as a place for recreational activities.
Advertisement
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said he was pleased to see the project reaching this important milestone.
"This project has been on the agenda for some time now in different formats. Council has endorsed the latest design updates and it's entered the Development Application stage," he said.
"I am pleased we are another step closer to seeing this project come to life and improve the recreational amenity for the city."
The shared pathway will be approximately 320 metres in length and will have a number of cantilevered viewing platforms overlooking the Macquarie River.
The shared pathway will be enhanced by the construction of the event precinct at Ollie Robbins Oval and a pedestrian plaza at the end of Church Street.
The plaza will be constructed in stages, with stage one connecting the new shared pathway back to the northern walkway and the provision of additional seating in the area.
READ MORE:
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders said the he was looking forward to the variety of positive recreational opportunities this project will provide.
"I hope that these areas will become social hubs that will attract people to enjoy the riverside setting and the facilities on offer," Mr Saunders said.
In April 2020, following extensive community consultation, the Macquarie River CBD Master Plan was adopted, which includes the Ollie Robbins Event Precinct and the Legacy Shared Pathway.
The original proposed Macquarie River 'boardwalk' has evolved in design since this time, following extensive work by structural engineers who recommended that the position of the boardwalk be relocated to the top of the bank to minimise damage from inundation by flood waters and heavy impact damage from debris.
The new designs for the Macquarie River Open Spaces Legacy Shared Pathway and Plaza were endorsed to the June Community, Culture and Places Committee.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.