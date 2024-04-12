First step towards multi-million dollar events precinct on Macquarie River complete

Stage one of Dubbo Regional Council's plan to bring a new look to the Macquarie River precinct has been completed.
As part of the council's vision to reconnect the river with the CBD, the new 330m pathway was officially opened on Friday.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said the new walkway will be utilised in many ways.
"One of the exciting things about the Tracker Riley Cycleway is that we have a lot of people who use it," he said.
"A lot of people are involved in outdoor activities whether it be the mud run, park runs or triathlon club. It's a fantastic facility used by the people of Dubbo.
"This facility is to enhance that usage and is part of the events precinct here at Ollie Robins Oval, that is the second stage of the project which is incredibly exciting.
"This whole area here I can see being used a whole lot more."
Upper House member Stephen Lawrence was on council when the funding was secured for the project and was pleased to see how things have developed.
"I would also say it is about building appreciation for the natural environment and that leads to people being more aware about the river and its issues," he said.
"But also people be generally more aware of environmental issues, there is a tree along the pathway that is around 400 years old and it looks like a piece of art.
"People will come here and look at it and be more aware of the natural environment."
Council contributed $230,000 towards the project which exceeded $2 million in total.
Four areas along the pathway with seats for people to use whilst overlooking the river with steps and new grass close to the boat ramp.
It's a historic return which Mr Dickerson likes the look of.
"What I really like is behind me here is another step area," he said.
"If you look back at old Daily Liberal articles, this area used to have steps cut into the riverbank because we had no swimming pool.
"People will come down here and sit there while their kids swam in the river."
Stage two of the project will include an events centre on Ollie Robins Oval but no final designs for the project have been confirmed yet.
