The PMP needs a Magic Round. Here's how it would work

"This isn't just for a footy audience, it's for anyone who loves a good time."
That was Newcastle Rugby League general manager Adam Devcich ahead of that competition's inaugural magic round earlier this month.
The event was a huge success. More than 3000 people were estimated to stream through the gates at Newcastle's No.2 Sportsground.
Magic rounds are all the craze and it's time the Peter McDonald Premiership got onboard.
Six matches in one location would be an absolute footy extravaganza.
There are challenges, no doubt. Distances between clubs in our region and facilities spring to mind.
But, here's how to do it.
This is a key decision.
For me, there's five locations in the mix. Mudgee's Glen Willow, Apex Oval at Dubbo, Carrington Park at Bathurst, Orange's Wade Park and 'The Graveyard' itself at Wellington's Kennard Park.
Four of those are obvious. They've got the facilities to make it work. Having multiple teams getting ready at once and giving other sides room to warm-up is possible there.
Wellington would have its challenges but the central location makes it a contender. And if you were to confirm in pre-season or even a year out the games would be held at Kennard Park, it gives the Cowboys, the PMP board and Dubbo Regional Council time to best plan for the event.
We're going to take it to Mudgee for the first edition. Top-notch facilities, plenty of outer grounds, plenty of car parks. It gives it the best chance to succeed.
The first thing to do is make Nyngan and Lithgow play each other in the magic round every season. Done. Then no club is forced to make what is the longest away trip in bush footy.
You don't want derbies or matches like Dubbo CYMS v Wellington or Mudgee v Orange CYMS on a weekend like this. They're strong enough to stand on their own and attract a big crowd. So it's a balancing act of picking big games but not overdoing it.
Teams would have to give up home games for this but those who do would share in the profits made on the day.
Here's the schedule. In this example, we're imagining the sides have the 2024 lineups although it could feasibly work for 2025 as well.
10am - Mudgee Dragons v Wellington Cowboys
What a way to start! The hosts against a Cowboys side which always plays entertaining footy. These sides don't have too far too travel so makes sense to play it early and it ensures we'll have a good crowd in right from the start.
11.40am - Orange Hawks v Macquarie Raiders
Two teams eager to rise. A Hawks side which rarely makes mistakes against a Macquarie outfit which isn't afraid to take some risks.
1.20pm - Lithgow Workies Wolves v Nyngan Tigers
Given the distances these two travel, it makes sense to play it in the middle so there's time to get to and from the ground.
Both sides also have a stack of exciting youngsters so it would be an intriguing contest.
3pm - Orange CYMS v Dubbo CYMS
Boom. Middle of the day, peak time for crowds and atmosphere and we've got this blockbuster.
Two powerhouse clubs going head-to-head in front of the entire competition. Hook it to my veins.
4.40pm - Parkes Spacemen v Bathurst Panthers
Both of these sides have been there or thereabouts in recent years and they always have high expectations.
Panthers' ability to start fast against some Fijian flair of the Spacemen. Buckle up.
6.20pm - Bathurst St Pat's v Forbes Magpies
Two clubs very accustomed to each other under the lights at Glen Willow. What's not to love?
Mitch Andrews became the latest Forbes junior to join Pat's so there would be plenty of spice to this one.
It would be a late finish, but why not stay the night in Mudgee? We want this weekend to be about more than footy.
Outside of the rugby league, there was a huge amount on offer at the Newcastle Magic Round.
Sixteen craft brewery tents, food trucks, inflatables for the kids, Knights player signings and five bouts from Pro Wrestling Australia as half-time entertainment.
Now, all that wouldn't be possible at Mudgee, but why not give some of it a go?
There are a number of regional breweries who would no doubt love for the chance to be involved in an event like this. The same goes for food vendors.
Let's try and do more though.
Why not have educational or health services at the ground? Regional communities need help and an event like this would have a lot of people in one place so let's try and do some good.
Maybe there's something relating to careers and job opportunities? Magic Round would attract a young crowd so it's an opportunity to help.
The possibilities are endless, you just need to be willing to have a go and invest the time and effort to make it a success.
