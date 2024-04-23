Wellington Cowboys preview: Signings, potential lineup and 2024 prospects

This off-season has been the smoothest the Wellington Cowboys club has enjoyed in a number of years.
All four grades are locked in, numbers are healthy and there's stability behind the scenes.
Will that lead to more success for first grade in 2024?
The loss of Blake Ferguson has already been spoken about at length but it doesn't make it any more of a blow for the Cowboys.
You simply can't replace a former Australian player, but a few new players could help cover the yawning gap left by Fergo, who's now playing at Kurri Kurri.
Mason Williams and Richard Peckham have been welcomed back to the club and they provide valuable experience while prop Logan Conn also returned home.
Peckham was singled out for his efforts in pre-season, with captain-coach Justin Toomey-White saying the utility was as fit as he's seen him in years.
The homecomings have helped create a great feeling around the club as the Cowboys aim to push on after finishing third in the Group 11 pool last season.
"That was the focus of the club and the committee, to continue to build and take steps forward rather than two forward and then three steps back," Toomey-White said.
Not only do Williams and Peckham bring experience, they offer Toomey-White plenty of options.
Williams has been a half in recent years but can easily slot into the backline while Peckham is comfortable at hooker, lock or even in the halves.
Brock Naden and Tyrone Tattersall are just two of the returning Cowboys also capable of covering a number of positions.
It's a far cry from the forgettable 2022 season, when Toomey-White was scrambling to find players and his team won just once.
"That's something we've spoken about internally in our club," Toomey-White said.
"Two seasons ago feels like a lifetime ago with the calibre of players we've got now, which is great.
"We've got some great young kids in the 18s now so we know our future of local talent is coming through. But we don't want to put the pressure on them too early.
"Depth-wise, we're happy with where we're at. We re-signed the majority of the senior squad from last season and we signed some players in key positions.
"There's a really good reserve grade team too so now we're in the position where form will keep you in first grade, not the number of players."
There won't be a mass overhaul for the Cowboys this season.
One of the few changes is the exciting addition of former Dolphins under 20s player Manassah Timu. He's expected to add plenty to the pack while 20-year-old outside back Jeffrey Lingwoodock is another interesting signing from north of the border.
Peckham is set to start at hooker while Jacob Wilson and Elijah Colliss provide strong competition for the number nine jersey.
Williams looks set to play at centre after Jai Merritt and Rylee Blackhall developed an exciting halves partnership last season.
The forward pack isn't the biggest but Timu, Toomey-White and Seaun Stanley Jr have the potential to become the best back-row in the competition.
Preston Simpson has made a late move to the Macquarie Raiders in the last week and is the biggest loss outside of former centre partner Ferguson.
Potential lineup: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Timmy Boney-Stewart, 3 Mason Williams, 4 Brock Naden, 5 Jeffrey Lingwoodock, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Richie Peckham, 10 Jacob Newman, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Seaun Stanley Jr, 13 Manassah Timu; Bench: 14: Jacob Wilson, 15 Nat Lindsay, 16 Logan Conn, 17 Daniel Pracy
There's plenty of options at Toomey-White's disposal and that makes the Cowboys a dangerous prospect.
It's obvious to say they will miss Ferguson, but the return of Williams and Peckham provides real PMP know-how.
Depth of talent could be a possible issue if injuries were to pile up but with exciting halves playing off a pack driven by Toomey-White, Stanley Jr and Timu there's going to be points in this Cowboys side.
Top four is not unrealistic but it could be a stretch. Regardless, this Cowboys outfit has what it takes to play finals in 2024.
