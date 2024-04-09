CYMS downs rival in annual trial, but decisions still to be made before round one

Dubbo CYMS coach Shawn Townsend insists his side is "starting from scratch" despite everything pointing towards a strong Peter McDonald Premiership title defence in 2024.
The Fishies showcased their quality on Saturday, April 6, when they defeated a highly-fancied Orange CYMS side in the annual Foundation Fathers Cup pre-season fixture.
Both sides were missing a number of key players but the Dubbo side ran out 32-16 winners at Manildra's Jack Huxley Oval.
"There wasn't much expectation about anything other than let's just run hard and tackle hard and not get injured," Townsend said.
The coach didn't make the trip to Manildra due to work commitments but received plenty of reports from the ground.
The result and performance was of little significance for Townsend, who is keeping things simple ahead of the round one derby battle with the Macquarie Raiders on Sunday, April 28.
"There should be a bit of atmosphere around that game with it being a local derby and we're excited," the coach said.
"There will be some atmosphere and a bit more meaning with it an ANZAC round too so that will be great.
"We can't wait but we've just got to put them (players) in cotton wool and prepare well and not go over the top.
"But don't expect us to be playing footy anything like we will be later on in the comp. Our attack won't be anywhere near what it will be later on. We're starting again from scratch."
The losses of Tom Hughes and Chanse Burgess have forced Townsend into a reshuffle ahead of the new season, but the return of former Queensland Cup player Jack Quinn does alleviate some of the pressure.
Quinn is set to immediately become a key part of the forward pack while Hughes' replacement at centre is still not certain.
Fullback Jeremy Thurston has proved himself an elite centre in the past and Troyden Dixon performed well in the number one jersey when called upon last season.
Thurston will start at fullback against Macquarie given Dixon will still be serving a suspension from 2023, but changes could happen throughout the year.
Players who have caught the eye in pre-season could also get a chance against the Raiders.
Brad Spencer is one of those, having been a consistent presence at training after spending most of the last few seasons in reserve grade while Jack Allen's efforts were also praised by the coach.
The next few weeks at training will also be important, as the Foundation Fathers Cup was the only pre-season match the defending premiers played.
The same goes for Orange CYMS, who have signed the likes of reigning Group 11 player of the year Jack Buchanan, former NRL player Daniel Mortimer, powerful prop Dylan Kelly and a raft of other during the off-season.
Prop Buchanan was pleased to have a quality trial on the weekend and said the Dubbo side will again be the one to beat in 2024.
"Dubbo have been the benchmark of Group 10 and 11 for a while now I believe so it was good to get a quality hit out against a quality outfit and see where we are roughly at," he said.
