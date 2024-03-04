Finals star's departure creates three-way battle for one spot at Fishies

The battle for one backline spot will be the biggest question around Dubbo CYMS heading into their Peter McDonald Premiership title defence this year.
The Fishies have lost Tom Hughes, who was one of the real stars of the Fishies' run to grand final glory last year.
The former South Sydney and Newcastle lower grade player has moved back to the coast and linked with the Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs.
The departure creates a big decision for coach Shawn Townsend to make, with three players seemingly in the mix for the spot.
One intriguing contender for a position is the returning John Grey.
Now 35, Grey hasn't featured on the field since the 2018 season but has been quickly making his presence felt during pre-season.
A former premiership winner and Ken McMullen medal recipient with the Fishies, Grey spent the bulk of his time previously at CYMS on the wing but offers something similar to Hughes in that he will get through a mountain of work and take plenty of tough carries in his own half.
The other two options in the backline battle offer different qualities.
Troyden Dixon got a taste of first grade last season and simply has speed to burn while Harry Ritchie is also looking to take the next step after making his debut in 2023.
"Whether we go with Troyden at fullback or in the centres, he just brings us speed," Townsend said while looking at his options.
"Whether or not we move Jeremy (Thurston) to the centres, which I'm probably not keen to do, but we can do that too and we can change them (Thurston and Dixon) in and out.
"Troyden is quick and then 'Boyo' (Ritchie), he's just a powerful and strong kid."
While Dixon and Ritchie are looking to make a name for themselves, Grey is loaded with bush footy experience.
Having started at Narromine, Grey returned to the west after a stint in Sydney with the Macquarie Raiders before a much-publicised mid-season switch to CYMS in 2014.
"He's a great bloke to have around the club," Townsend said.
"He's got straight back into it and he's been good. The boys love having him back around.
"I think he's a bit like everyone else and is a competitive beast and he'll want to play first grade.
"I haven't chatted too much about it to him but he's turned up and has been super keen."
Regardless of who gets the nod for the season opener against Macquarie on April 28, they'll have big boots to fill.
"He (Hughes) was really, really good," Townsend said.
"You watch the grand final and the semi-finals closely and he was probably the best player on the field.
"There was a time when he went off and it just disrupted our defensive system a fraction and we couldn't quite nail things down."
Townsend added the focus was on "trying to develop from within" during pre-season rather than chase more signings.
CYMS junior and former Queensland Cup player Jack Quinn has returned to the club and remains the only major signing.
Townsend expects the likes of Tom Stimpson, Sullivan Haycock and Jackson Bayliss to kick on after getting first grade minutes last season while pre-season performances indicate Cleary brothers Jaymn and Mitch are also set to go to another level in 2024.
