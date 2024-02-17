'I only knew two blokes': Group 10 recruit leads the charge in rep fixture

When Dylan Kelly first got to Wellington's Kennard Park on Saturday, he knew just two of his teammates.
Just a couple of hours later, Kelly was a popular man after starring for Group 10 in their triumph over Group 11 and Castlereagh.
The Orange CYMS recruit lined up for his first representative fixture on a scorching day at Wellington and impressed in a Group 10 clean sweep for the open men.
Arriving with his new captain-coach Jack Buchanan, Kelly said his maiden games in the Central West blew a few cobwebs out.
"It was different, I really enjoyed it," he said.
"I only knew two blokes out here coming into it but we had a bit of fun."
Buchanan, Kelly and hooker Jack Nobes formed the Group 10 front row, all of whom will lineup for Orange CYMS this season.
The club's off-season recruitment has many believing they will be up near the top of the ladder in 2024 but Kelly was just happy to start to form a partnership with his new teammates.
"I've known Jack Buchanan for a long time," he said.
"I got to play alongside Jack Nobes as well so it was good to get a run around with them before the season starts."
Group 10 opened their day against Group 11 with all three open matches consisting of 20-minute halves.
Taking on their rivals, Ratu Roko scored the lone try for Group 11 as David West, Nick Booth and Riley Cheshire grabbed tries in the 16-6 win.
Following the match, Group 10 had 20 minutes before taking on Castlereagh and spent a lot of that time recovering.
"It was good, it was hot for everyone," Kelly said of the day.
"We were a bit clunky but it was good to have a runaround."
Elias Dukes scored a double in Group 10's win over Castlereagh which was also 16-6 as Kelly scored a try of his own.
In the final match of the day, Castlereagh opted to not wait 20 minutes to take on Group 11.
Instead, the sides played just one 20-minute half which Group 11 won 12-0.
Western Rams coach Kurt Hancock was in attendance at Kennard Park and his side for the Country Championships should be named in the coming weeks.
