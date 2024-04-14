Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Young guns impress and red card shown during physical Melville Cup clash

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
April 14 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It might have been seven years between Melville Cup clashes, but there certainly hasn't been any love lost between the Dubbo Rhinos and Roos.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.