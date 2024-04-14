Young guns impress and red card shown during physical Melville Cup clash

It might have been seven years between Melville Cup clashes, but there certainly hasn't been any love lost between the Dubbo Rhinos and Roos.
The two proud clubs met for the first time since 2017 on Saturday to play for the Melville Cup at No.2 Oval, as both sides had their final trial match before round one.
There was no lack of physicality from either side, with several disruptions during the clash, but the Roos managed to outclass their opponents, winning 32-0.
It was far from a perfect performance, but Dubbo Roos co-coach Tom Koerstz was happy with what he saw from his group.
"It's not about the results, we set a pretty clear plan about the way we wanted to play and what we wanted to do," he said.
"That's the pleasing thing, we probably achieved that today. It was a little bit scrappy at times, but the boys dug deep."
The Roos ran in five tries in total, with their young forward pack matching against an experienced Rhinos unit.
With Orange City heading to Dubbo on April 20 for round one of the Blowes Cup, Koerstz couldn't help but smile when asked about his young guns.
"It's been really exciting with pre-season," he said.
"We've got a lot of new guys and guys that have sort of come through the lower grades over the last couple of years and have put their hand up.
"I think that's what we are trying to do this year; it's about effort more than the last few seasons. It's a bit of a reset, and I'm really proud of how the boys played."
One of those young guns was Kieran Moore, a soccer player turned rugby gun.
Having joined the Roos a few seasons ago, Moore's work in the lower grades last year has been rewarded, as he started at outside centre.
"He did himself a disservice actually," Koerstz said.
"He is very much a bloke we are looking to play a lot of minutes in the back-row but we played at Warren last week and we were a bit short on backs so he ended up in the centres and had a blinder.
"Now he is probably stuck there, he is a good player and a great bloke to have at training. He gets better and better with each session."
While there were plenty of positives for the Roos including the performances of several youngsters such as Whillock, one of their key forwards could miss the first chunk of the season.
Late in the first half, Roos flanker Reuben Williams was red-carded following an altercation which saw both sides come together.
The early spell for Williams marked the end of an entertaining first 40 minutes for the flanker after he scored the opening try of the day.
Rhinos captain Dale Smith was one of his side's best with a number of new faces also looking dangerous.
But against a new-look Roos outfit, Smith said they just lacked a bit of polish with the ball.
"It was physical, obviously," he said.
"Our attack probably wasn't all there but full credit to the Roos, they were too good in the end.
"They put on a good day but it probably wasn't for us in the end."
The Rhinos dug deep for the majority of the match, defending their try line for several extended periods, something which pleased their captain.
"I'm really proud of the defensive effort," Smith said.
"But there is a lot to work on in attack, at the end of the day it is a trial game and we'll move on next week."
The Rhinos will turn their attention to their round one New Holland Cup match at Parkes on April 20."It's been really exciting with pre-season," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.