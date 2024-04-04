'Playing footy to win': The mates aiming to end Roos' wait for a premiership

Finding consistency, utilising the side's strengths, and making a special year all the more memorable.
The Dubbo Kangaroos' new coaches have clear goals heading into the 2024 Blowes Cup season.
After Paul Elliott led the Roos for the past two seasons, the first of those alongside Andrew Wise, a trio of mates are stepping up to the top job this year.
Tom Koerstz, Sam Gemmell and Will Anderson are joining forces to help get the Roos win a first premiership in the top grade since 2014.
"We're playing footy to win," Gemmell said.
"Over the past few years we've played really good rugby in patches," Anderson added.
"We've looked really good in certain areas and we've had electric backs and played some good running rugby, but we haven't produced that consistent play that's led to winning a comp.
"That's our main focus this year."
Koerstz will again captain the side this season and be a key figure at scrumhalf and Gemmell will also act as a player-coach while Anderson will purely be on the sidelines due to injury.
For the trio, and everyone involved in the Roos, this season is a big one as the club will be celebrating its 125-year anniversary.
A number of old heads are returning for the celebratory season while it's hoped a couple more might show up at training before round one on Saturday, April 20.
The Roos will hold a special reunion on its June 1 Old Boys' Day this year. As well as the 125 years, it will also honour 50-years since the drawn grand final with Orange Emus and the 40 years since the Ireland tour while it will also be a 1970s teams reunion.
Anyone who has ever run out in a Dubbo Kangaroos jersey is encouraged to attend.
"It's massive," Anderson said of the milestone.
"There's a really good feeling around the club and that anniversary. The clubhouse is getting redone and there's the Old Boys' reunion this year.
"It's massive for the club and the boys and girls have really bought into it. It's going to be a great year."
It's clear there's no lack of motivation for the new coaches.
Scrumhalf Koerstz has already been a key leader as captain of the club in recent years and he's eager for the challenge.
Doing it alongside a couple of close mates makes it even more enticing.
"The Roos are a great club and you don't want to pass up an opportunity like this," Koerstz said.
"I've played a lot of footy with these boys growing up. Sam, we obviously went to school together and everything and then 'Ando' is that bit younger but we've done a lot on the field together.
"Hopefully we can do things together off and on the field and set the club up for success."
One of the biggest changes this season has been taking a real club-first approach.
While the Roos have often been closeknit, the club has spent pre-season together and not split into different grades.
"It's all about enjoying footy. If you're enjoying it, you're going to be successful," Koerstz said.
"There's also that club-first mentality and being a club player. If we can get that right then we'll do some great things in what is a massive year for the club."
Training together has been good for morale while it's also allowed the new first grades coaches to pick the minds of other respected figures at the club.
Former first grade captains Shaun McHugh and Ned Williams are onboard to help with the lineout and scrum respectively while there's also plenty of experience in second and third grade.
On top of that, both the colts and women's sides are gunning for three straight premierships in 2024 and their coaches are already providing valuable insight.
Jason Blake and James Austin are leading the colts again while Gus McDonald and Kieran Smith are also back to keep the Roolettes on top.
"The wealth of knowledge within those two coaching groups is fantastic for us to draw on," Anderson said, with Gemmell reiterating that.
"There's three of us first grade coaches but we've got a whole coaching group for the whole of the Roos behind us and backing us," he said.
The Roos will be in action during a pre-season gala day at Warren on Saturday, April 6 while they will travel to play Orange City in round one on April 20.
