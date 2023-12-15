Historic premierships and trips overseas to be recognised as Roos prepare for 2024

The Dubbo Kangaroos will celebrate the club's rich history in 2024 with Gerald Webster returning as president.
Webster will be back at the helm of the Roos next season and will lead the club in its 125th season.
To celebrate the historic milestone, the club will hold a massive function day on June 1 when they take on the Orange Emus at No.1 Oval.
"It's going to be a pretty exciting year, I think it's going to be a good year to be involved with the club," he said.
"We will have a big reunion on June 1, that is our Old Boy's Day and we will have a few people coming back.
"We've got players coming back from the 1975 title-winning side, a few of them have been working on that and have been organising it.
"We will also have 30 years on since our Ireland tour and 20 years since our Scotland tour."
The club will also celebrate their 2014 Blowes Cup win on the same day.
The Roos and Emus have enjoyed some entertaining matches recently, with several coming down to the wire.
Jake Styles slotted a last-minute penalty goal to seal a win in Orange before the Emus got the better of Dubbo at home.
In the past, the club has sent teams on tours to the United Kingdom, something Webster confirmed they are looking at doing once again in 2024 with a possible Scotland/England tour on the cards.
"That's the other thing that is pretty exciting for all of those concerned," he said.
"It should get some legs, there are a fair few people who are pretty keen.
"They'll probably sit on the fence until they've got to start paying money.
"I think if they get 25 people, they should be right then."
Pre-season for the Roos will start at the end of February with coaches to be announced shortly.
It was another successful season for the club as a whole in 2023 with two premierships coming back to Dubbo.
The club's women's and colts sides both won back-to-back titles in Bathurst.
The three senior men's sides all made it through to the semi-finals but were knocked out before the grand final.
Bathurst dominated the grand final day, winning first, second and third grade.
