'We don't meet often these days': Rivals to battle in historic Cup fixture

It used to be one of the biggest rivalries in Central West Rugby Union and now, two old foes will meet again.
The Mark Melville Cup, named after the rugby legend had been played between the Dubbo Kangaroos and Dubbo Rhinos every year until 2018.
After a six-year hiatus, the two clubs will battle on Saturday at Victoria Park for the Cup.
Now a trial game due to the Roos and Rhinos playing in different competitions, the match will give each club a chance to blow more cobwebs out only a week before their respective seasons begin.
While there is a lot of history between the two Dubbo clubs, new Rhinos coach Graham Conn isn't too worried about the result.
"We don't often play these days," he said.
"I think they'll be the same as us, looking for match fitness and testing out combinations.
"As well as wanting to see players in a competitive environment which is the same as us, we've got a few new blokes as well.
"Some blokes have left there are opportunities for players to make that spot theirs."
The Rhinos haven't lifted the Melville Cup since 2006 but it's not the piece of silverware they are after Conn believes.
Instead, the coach is using the trial game as just that.
"We just want to see who can play where and how that fits together," he said.
"I think you are always looking at the pieces of the puzzle early in the season trying to work out your best combinations in general play and set piece.
"There is that multi-faceted thing to it, you are looking for good work around the park but also want blokes to scrummage well, lift or jump well in the lineout.
"That's what you are trying to develop at this point of the season."
Conn has taken over the head coaching role for the Rhinos in 2024 as Doug Sandry became club president.
Sandry will still be around the group this season but the new Rhinos coach said they've been hard at work getting the squad prepared for a gruelling season which begins against Parkes on April 20.
"We are definitely fitter than we were in 2023," he said.
"We've got a good idea of our side (for round one). They are tough to beat over there but something the boys have been talking about is starting well and making a statement.
"We've got to start well because we didn't do that last year and we played catch up."
The Rhinos finished third last season, eventually being knocked out in the New Holland Cup preliminary final by Parkes.
Constantly on the cusp of making the competition's grand final in recent years, Conn said the group is eager to get one back the Boars.
"We've got Parkes in round one so the defending premiers and we haven't beaten them over there for a few years so it's a big challenge," he said.
"I imagine they will be quite strong, they've also been pretty tight games. Usually, a few points decide the game but they've had the wood on us."
Nyngan as well as the Roos and Rhinos lower grade sides will play a three-match round robin series prior to the Melville Cup match.
The first grade fixture will kick-off at 3:10pm.
