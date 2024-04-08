Anniversary motivation and backline power giving Roos reason to dream

In the lead up to the start of the new Blowes Cup season, ACM will be previewing all six clubs ahead of kick-off on April 20.
From reigning premiers Bathurst Bulldogs to Dubbo Kangaroos, Orange City, Orange Emus, Forbes Platypi and Cowra Eagles, we'll be looking at each club's strengths, weaknesses, key players and more.
Next, it's the Dubbo Kangaroos.
It's been a decade of disappointment for the Dubbo Kangaroos.
While things have been far from disastrous and playing finals has still been a regular occurrence, the side has often failed to match expectations or has had its progress ruined by a raft of injuries.
The last title won was back in 2014, but there's plenty of motivation and excitement around the club heading into the 2024 campaign.
This year the club will be celebrating its 125-year anniversary and a new coaching team wants to mark that in style.
Tom Koerstz and Sam Gemmel have been playing together since their school days while Will Anderson has been a consistent presence at the Roos for a number of years both on and off the field.
The fresh, younger approach - Koerstz will captain the side again and Gemmell will also play while Anderson is sidelined through injury - is so far proving a hit.
The trio have taken the approach of club-wide coaching, with players from all grades mixing in, and that has also allowed them to work alongside the highly-regarded coaches of the premiership-winning colts and women's teams.
Some old heads have returned for the anniversary year and that has boosted the depth and quality at the club.
While not delving into too many names, Koerstz said a number of new faces have also joined for 2024.
There's pace and power in the backline and with the changes to rules in rugby - any contact above the bottom of the sternum is now considered a high tackle - games could become more free-flowing and that would massively benefit Dubbo.
With Koerstz guiding them around, players like Tim Beach and the currently injured Calub Cook in the mix, and young guns from the back-to-back premiership-winning colts team starting to step up, the Roos certainly have the potential to pile on points.
"We like to play an expansive style of rugby and we have a quick, mobile forward pack," Gemmel said.
"We're going to have a pretty tidy backline to run around with so moving the ball around the park is probably the idea."
The Roos just can't seem to break through. Almost every year for the past decade they've been thereabouts without being a genuine premiership contender.
Bathurst Bulldogs and Orange Emus will be strong again while there's a bit of hype around both Orange City and Forbes so the Roos can't afford any dips.
Injuries to Cook and Anderson are already a blow. Central West representative Cook is one of the most explosive players in the competition and will be missed greatly at fullback as long as he's out.
Those injuries continue a trend for the Roos in recent times. Every team gets injuries but the Roos' situation at times in the last few years has bordered on unfair.
When speaking about pre-season, Koerstz kept his cards close to his chest.
When asked about any players impressing, he said there were a number of players who had caught his eye but wouldn't go into much more detail.
The backline will definitely be an area of strength so that's why we're going to single out Nate Ambler.
Ambler got plenty of time in first grade last season but a hand injury hampered his progress while also forcing him to withdraw from the Central West colts squad.
He might be young but he'll likely play in the halves again. He's a strong communicator and can guide the side around alongside Koerstz.
Fifth
We're buying into the hype around Forbes and Orange City so that's bad news for the Roos.
With a player as important of Cook currently sidelined and winger Moa Kavaefiafi retired, some strikepower could be missing, while matching teams like Bulldogs and Emus up front is also a challenge.
There will be a lot of motivation with it being an anniversary year but thehe western sports team currently has the Dubbo side down to miss finals.
