Dubbo RSL, council to exchange parcels of land four years after initial deal

Dubbo Regional Council will push forward with plans to buy the old Dubbo Bowling Club site.
The site is currently owned by the Dubbo RSL.
During the closed section of the council meeting on Thursday, April 11, the councillors agreed to buy 74 Wingewarra Street.
They also agreed to sell a 3.3 hectare parcel of land in Keswick Estate to the Dubbo RSL, or an associated entity.
The 3.3 hectare parcel of land is the same one that was originally swapped with Dubbo RSL four years ago.
On September 15 2020, Dubbo RSL and the council entered into a deed to swap the former Dubbo City Bowling Club site and a patch of land in Keswick Estate.
At the time, the RSL Club said the site would be used to construct a second RSL Club, as well as sporting fields to accommodate cricket, rugby league and tennis.
But the deal was rescinded by the RSL. In September 2023, the council said the RSL had backed out of the deal because he council had not completed an access road to the site by the agreed-upon date.
The council's chief executive officer Murray Wood said there were other road works that were a higher priority, and although the RSL Club had been informed the road work would be delayed, they proceeded with the rescission.
The site of the former bowling club is currently being used as a hub for NSW Rugby. There's also a room rented to Dubbo Filmmakers.
But in September councillor Josh Black said there were plans to develop a cultural precinct in that area and the site could be put to "really good strategic use".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.