Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Dubbo RSL, council to exchange parcels of land four years after initial deal

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
April 13 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo Regional Council will push forward with plans to buy the old Dubbo Bowling Club site.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.