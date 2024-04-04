Electric attacking talents who delighted crowds: Group 11 top 50

There's been plenty of talk about the style of footy in Group 11 over the years.
When it was representative time those in Group 10 almost always said their competition was more structured while Group 11 was more ad-lib and attacking.
Whether it's true or not, there's no doubting the competition has delivered a whole host of unforgettable and entertaining moments.
As we reach the top 20 in our Group 11 top 50 countdown, some of those attacking talents take centre stage.
A game-changer. An extremely talented half, Peachey was the kind of player who could completely run a game on his own or just conjure that one moment of magic is a close-fought contest.
Close to the best player in the competition during the Cowboys' run to the 2006 grand final, Peachey regularly had the ball on a string and dominated matches with his passing and kicking game.
As has been said of a number of players from the plentiful rugby league nursery which is Wellington, Peachey was just a natural talent who was great to watch.
A brilliant mind on the field. For those who played with or against him, it's no surprise he made a great coach as well.
Ryan spent time in the Parramatta and Penrith systems when he was younger and he had that real polish about him on the field. He wasn't the quickest half but he was fast between the ears. As a playmaker, he made the simple things look easy. As consistent as they came, he steered sides around the park, told players where to be, and then put teammates through holes when he got the opportunity.
Captain-coach of CYMS' 2004 title win, Ryan went on for more than a decade after that and won more premierships both as a player and coach.
A legend of the Narromine Jets. Hutton might not have spent too many years at Narromine but he left a lasting impression.
The captain-coach led Narromine to the 2000 grand final and his leadership helped change the culture at the Jets.
A nuggety back-rower who was as hard-as-nails on the field, Hutton captained Western in 2000 before returning to Newcastle to earning more representative honours there.
A fiery player, it was said when Hutton signed for Narromine he'd be at the judiciary every week. Despite his playing style, he was never there once.
Macquarie started the 2000 season in decent fashion but didn't set the world alight. Then former Manly player Andrew Hunter entered the lineup.
Hunter, who joined the Raiders alongside Scott Fulton, took things to another level and was a massive factor in the Raiders' grand final win that year.
He only spent one season in Group 11 - proposed three-year deals for Hunter and Fulton fell apart in messy fashion - but he was one of the best centres seen in the competition, with his defence particularly outstanding.
He'd already been a key figure at CYMS for roughly a decade, but Bonham had never been better or more influential than he was during the Fishies' 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership title-winning campaign.
Back at hooker, Bonham nailed almost everything he did. From working hard in defence, to relieving pressure by kicking, to his running game, and putting big men over the tryline from close range.
It wasn't all about 2023 though, as Bonham has regularly been one of CYMS' best. He's spent time in the halves and at hooker and during the 2017 season he scored a near-unbelievable 64 points on his own in a 104-6 demolition of Wellington.
An all-action centre who has often played like a front-rower, Chapman is a real favourite at CYMS.
While he made his first grade debut at Macquarie in 2010, he's been all CYMS since and has multiple premiership wins to his name while he was the Group 11 player of the year in 2014.
Aggressive, hard-running and in possession of one of the best - and most used - hit and spin moves in the bush, Chapman is synonymous with the last decade of success at CYMS and is one of the competition's great competitors.
One of the most elegant players the competition has seen.
A beloved figure during his hugely successful NRL career, Peachey returned home a year after his professional retirement and glided around the field for his junior club, Macquarie.
He might not have absolutely dominated every match at the local level, but the former Cronulla and South Sydney star picked his moments perfectly and made a real difference.
That was shown perfectly in the 2008 grand final when, under lights in the pouring rain, Peachey was brilliant and scored a double to lead the Raiders to victory over local rivals CYMS.
'Thommo' probably could have cracked a diamond, he was that hard. He wasn't the biggest front-rower but he was absolutely one of the toughest we've seen around the west.
He spent time at a few clubs and had success wherever he went. He had a lot to do with that success as well due to his ability to set the standard on the field and make teams better.
The captain of a Group 11 side which won a country championship, Thompson didn't have all the flashy offloads or neat footwork, he just did the simple stuff better than most.
Tragically, he died at 31 after a car crash outside of Geurie in 2014.
If Stanley was playing, you knew you would be entertained.
The kind of player who wanted to score a try when he picked up the ball in his own in-goal, Stanley produced a catalogue of scintillating displays whether he was at fullback or in the halves.
He was a star for Wellington and won both the player of the year and referees' player of the year in 2011.
It was more of the same the following year for CYMS - he scored six tries in one win over Forbes - before he suffered a devastating injury during a match in 2013 and nerve damage meant it proved to be career ending.
A special player who it feels like we never got to see the very best of, Stanley remains one of the competition's greatest entertainers.
One of the greatest leaders the competition has seen.
In five years as captain-coach at Parkes, Rosser led the side to two premiership wins and two other grand final appearances.
On the field, he was the man for the big occasion. If Parkes was winning easily, he might have been quiet but when needed he really led from the front. That was the case in both the 2010 and 2013 grand final victories.
A big man with a touch of class who could float around the field or produce the big tackle of offload when needed, Rosser seemed to have an ability to control the pace of play.
The fiercely competitive NSW Country representative is one of the best forwards in the recent history of Group 11 and a legend at his hometown club.
