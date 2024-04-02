Legends who kept delivering in their later years: The Group 11 top 50

Group 11 has had its fair share of cult heroes over the years.
Whether it's big men who can find the tryline, pests or larrikins, everyone loves those players who make this competition special.
But few people have been as adored - by their own club and rivals - as much as a couple of players we feature in part two of our Group 11 Top 50 countdown.
As we keep looking at the greatest to have played since 2000, part two features some greats who were in the twilight of their careers as well as some of the current era's biggest names.
Terry Fahey's decision to make Mick Ryan captain of Narromine in 2005 proved a masterstroke.
From Wellington originally, Ryan also spent time with the Cowboys and CYMS but moved to the Jets and played a huge role in their run to one of the greatest grand finals seen in Group 11.
Like many good forwards, Ryan had plenty of mongrel about him but he led from the front for the Jets as they shocked the minor premiership-winning Wellington.
He was back at the Cowboys soon after and remained a representative-level player for a number of years.
As reliable as they come. A second-rower who represented NSW Country during his career, Szczerbanik was a key figure in his couple of years at Parkes.
A clever forward, 'Scissors' was one of the best in the west during his time at Parkes and he was happy to get in do the hard work while he also had a nose for the tryline.
Injuries did affect Szczerbanik regularly, particularly in 2013 when he was forced to watch Parkes' grand final win from the sidelines.
The man mountain has proved a handful for defences all around the region for roughly two decades.
Back as captain-coach at Narromine in the Castlereagh League now, Thompson is one of the most skilful big men to have played in Group 11.
Someone capable of barrelling through defences or standing in a tackle and getting an offload away, 'Thommo' sometimes seemed like a halfback trapped in a prop's body.
Basically everything you want in a halfback. He burst onto the scene as a teenager by winning the Bob Weir Medal as man of the match in Parkes' 2013 grand final win over Dubbo CYMS.
After a stint at South Sydney, Porter returned to the Spacemen and immediately established himself as one of the west's best playmakers.
His toughness in defence marked him apart from others when he was young but his playmaking ability is up there with the best and his running game has gone to another level in the last couple of years.
Not the biggest, not the strongest, and not the most skillful prop. But you'd still pick him first for your team.
There's very little between Powyer's best game and his worst game and that consistency has played a huge role in CYMS' success in the past decade. He just keeps going all day.
An 80-minute prop who went a long time without getting the respect he deserved outside of CYMS, Powyer has been the one setting the standard at the Fishies.
One of the smartest players to run around Group 11 and a huge part of CYMS' dominance in the late 2000s and early 2010s.
Someone who shifted from fullback into the halves as his career progressed, Tremain-Cannon was hampered by injuries at times but always made his presence felt on the field.
The type of player who injected himself exactly when needed, 'BTC' was the type of player who you wanted to have the ball in hand as much as possible.
If we were doing a 1980s or 1990s list then this man would most likely be number one.
You don't get the nickname 'God' for no reason. Mick Peachey is simply a legend of Group 11 and someone who was still showing his quality in the early 2000s.
While he was an elder statesman at five-eighth and mainly directed traffic, Peachey helped the Cowboys get to back-to-back grand finals in 2005 and 2006.
In exactly the same boat as the aforementioned Peachey. A true great of Group 11 footy and everything you want in a bush prop.
A classic, tough big man who ran hard and tackled hard, had a bit of a mad streak, and kept going all day long. Even as an old boy in the 2000s he was getting it done for the Roosters.
Fittingly, he scored a crucial try and was, as always, one of his side's very best in Cobar's 2006 grand final win over Wellington.
After being beaten by Parkes in the 2013 grand final, CYMS had to do something different when the two sides met again in the decider the next year. The biggest factor in reversing the result was Ronayne's tenacious performance where he raced up on star playmaker Dennis Moran and pressured him nearly every time he had the ball.
In the decade since, Ronayne has continued to be one of the hardest working and most wholehearted players in the competition. A Western Rams captain, Ronayne whacks in defence and is a dangerous wide-running back-rower.
The Wellington Cowboys lost back-to-back grand finals in 2005 and 2006 but you can't point any blame at Runciman.
The hard-working forward played 23 matches in the NRL - most of those for the Wests Tigers - and that quality and class showed when he returned to the west and joined Wellington.
A back-rower with some real nous and smarts, Runciman led the Cowboys to the 2006 decider as captain-coach after scoring a double in a decider defeat the year prior.
