As much as the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final win meant so much to everyone involved with Dubbo CYMS, it meant the most to the side's long-serving core group.
Captain Jarryn Powyer, Jyie Chapman, Alex Bonham, Billy Sing and Ben Marlin have been a huge part of CYMS' dominance during the past decade and they were able to celebrate another premiership together at Apex Oval on Sunday.
The quintet has been through plenty during their decade together both on the field, with four grand finals won since 2014 while there was the pain of decider defeat on four occasions as well.
It hasn't just been about footy though, with that bond even stronger off the field.
"We're best mates," Chapman said.
"We've all been to each other's weddings and all sorts of things.
"We're not just footy players. We're not just teammates, we're best mates.
"We've been like that for a long time and we will be long after footy is finished here."
Each of the five played their part in Sunday's 25-12 win over Mudgee, although Bonham's match was ended by an ankle injury after he was hit late five minutes before half-time.
Powyer collected the Scott-Weir Medal as man of the match for a powerful front-row showing and Sing returned to the back-row seamlessly after missing the past two games due to injury, while Chapman and Marlin were as consistent as ever at centre and lock respectively.
The last title the group got to celebrate together was in 2017 when the Fishies down Nyngan in the Group 11 grand final.
Losses to Forbes and Wellington followed in the next two deciders, before two years of COVID interruptions came before another defeat to the Magpies last year in the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership showpiece.
That pain only made the group and the wider CYMS team stronger and more focused, resulting in the flood of relief seen after Sunday's success.
"When you lose grand finals people seem to disappear." Marlin said.
"But our group has been staying strong and together for the last 10 years. It's a credit to the club and the players, you just don't want to play anywhere else."
Sunday's match may be one of the last for Chapman, as the father of three hinted retirement could be on the cards after more than 10 years in the top grade with CYMS.
Powyer joked his teammate has been talking about retirement for the past six years, but whether the curtain does come down or not, the CYMS mates are all too aware they're closer to the end of their careers than the start.
The captain spoke to his team in the days leading up to the grand final about how, despite all CYMS' success, you might never know when it's the last opportunity and that wasn't lost on the players.
"If it was just up to Chapo, he probably would have pulled up six years ago and he just keeps coming back because of the mates," Powyer said.
"But who knows. When one goes maybe there will be a few.
"But that's not to worry about right now. We're going to have a good week."
As much as the group of five have meant to each other, they were also leaned on heavily by coach Shawn Townsend.
The experience and sheer skill in key positions has been invaluable to the coach but he's also all too aware he won't get to work with them forever.
"Chapo's not going to play forever, he's got three young boys to take his time," Townsend said.
"I'm sure Jarryn's got things planned. I think Benny Marlin wants to travel.
"Bono and Billy will go around again but it wouldn't be the same without them."
Having grown so close to the quintet during his two years as coach, Townsend admitted he was conflicted about whether he wanted them all back again next year.
"Personally, as a friend, I'd love for them not to play," the coach said.
"But as a football coach I want them around for the next three years. So it is a hard one."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.