Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Clay Priest 'gutted' after Mudgee's Peter McDonald Premiership grand final loss

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Captain Jack Beasley had tears in eyes, star fullback Jack Littlejohn looked lost as he wandered on his own away from the playing group, and others were consoled by family and friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.