Sunday's Tom Nelson Premiership final might not have produced the result the Lithgow Workies Wolves wanted but it showed the club have a bright future.
Lithgow's under 18s side were beaten in the competition's final on Sunday by the undefeated Orange Hawks, a team which had been a thorn in the side of the Wolves throughout 2023.
Comfortably the second-best side in the age group, Lithgow went close to winning what would have been a historic title but it wasn't to be.
Even though the Peter Morris-coached side lost 42-14 at Apex Oval, there is still a lot of positives to take away from this season for the mentor.
"They give it a crack, at home over the next few years we've got some good juniors coming through," he said.
"It is hard but our under 16s are in the grand final next week so we will see what happens.
"I think there are about seven of our boys who stay, the rest should be able to help our first grade boys."
The likes of Tallan Egan and Eli Morris were two of the competition's best players and could feature next year in first grade.
Speaking after his own side's 2023 season ended last month, Lithgow first grade co-coach Jack Sullivan said he thinks it won't be long until the Workies Wolves are back in contention for finals.
"I think the club just needs to continue developing the young blokes coming through and creating a stronger culture around training and enjoying the time competing and getting better," he said.
"The results will come with this."
While the loss may hurt for a few days, Morris believes it won't be the end of this core group going on to do great things.
"They are pretty disappointed, I thought we were a chance today (Sunday)," he said.
"We pushed them in both games we played them but you can't win without the footy and they dominated it in the second half."
People only have to look at Nyngan's under 18s premiership-winning side from 2022 and how they've moved into first grade this season.
Fletcher Hunt, Rory Quarmby and Aidan Bermingham all nailed down starting spots this year after starring for the Tigers under 18s while Tyrone Tattersall emerged as one of the best young backs at Wellington.
With Morris confirming the majority of the Lithgow under 18s will move on next season, keep an eye on the Wolves' young guns in 2024.
