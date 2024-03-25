Management of Dubbo pool, legal compliance debated behind closed doors

The running of the Dubbo pool will remain with Belgravia Leisure after being debated behind closed doors by the council.
The contract for the management of the Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centres was on the agenda for Dubbo Regional Council's March meeting.
However, it was debated in the closed council session, with only the result of the debate made available to the public.
As a result of the meeting, it has been formally noted that the contract signed by Belgravia Leisure has been "legally complied with to date".
It was also noted that if the council took over the management of the pools, the council "would likely be liable to pay out the remaining term of the contact being $5.9 million at a minimum" and would also "incur significant challenges in recruiting and resourcing internal management in addition to increased ongoing annual operating costs".
In July 2023, the council made the decision to have Belgravia Leisure take over the management of the pool.
Speaking at the time, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said it was a good move by the council because "there was a cost saving to our ratepayers".
In February, councillor Josh Black said he wanted answers about the running of the pools, including the compliance and if it could be managed by the council again.
In a statement to the Daily Liberal, Belgravia Leisure said the company was "disappointed in the motion put forward by a Dubbo councillor, given our team have done everything in our power to manage these facilities successfully since commencing operations, despite a variety of difficult circumstances".
The statement said the company was "proud of what we have been able to achieve in the short time frame since transitioning into the Dubbo facilities, and the team are settling in well and getting the know the community".
