Seven-figure sum needed to break current pool management contract

Can the management of the Dubbo pools be returned to Dubbo Regional Council?
That's the question councillor Josh Black wants answered.
In July 2023, the council made the decision to have Belgravia Leisure take over the management of the pool.
Speaking at the time, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said it was a good move by the council because "there was a cost saving to our ratepayers".
But following a barrage of "community concern", Cr Black wants answers about the management of the Dubbo, Wellington and Geuire pools.
He wants a response on whether the privatised management contract has been complied with by the operator, on whether the management of the three council pools can be brought back in house in a way that ensures the facilities are properly available to the community, and an outline of the cost of exiting the private management contract.
In a statement to the Daily Liberal, Belgravia Leisure said the company was "disappointed in the motion put forward by a Dubbo councillor, given our team have done everything in our power to manage these facilities successfully since commencing operations, despite a variety of difficult circumstances".
The statement said the company was "proud of what we have been able to achieve in the short time frame since transitioning into the Dubbo facilities, and the team are settling in well and getting the know the community".
Cr Black said his intention behind the motion was to get information.
"This is calling for a report, it's not calling for drastic action," he said.
"A lot of people want to know that the councillors are taking the issue seriously...that we are looking at what is going on, what can be done, and where we can go as a council to improve the level of service."
He said the council needed to determine what was best for the community and how the service could best be delivered, "however that might look".
Cr Black raised the pool management at the February council meeting.
But mayor Mathew Dickerson - who voted against looking into the management along with councillors Richard Ivey and Lewis Burns - said while the running of the pool could be returned in-house it would be "$5.6 million or thereabouts as a minimum cost" to break the five-year contract.
Dubbo Regional Council's community, culture and place director Craig Arms said the council has weekly operational meetings with Belgravia Leisure.
"We found Belgravia to to be very professional, very open, very willing to hear comments from us and very willing to accept levels of service and how they're performing in regards to that," he said.
"By their own admission they haven't reached the mark that they're satisfied with but we're confident that they're working very hard to address those on their own."
As well as the weekly meetings, Mr Arms said spots checks were also undertaken at the three pools to make sure they're meeting certain standards.
He said there had been a "significant uptick" in the standards they were meeting.
In the statement, Belgravia Leisure said it had faced an "extremely tight turnaround to get the pools open for the season".
On June 30, 2023 the council resolved to award the tender to Belgravia. They signed the contract on August 18 and then the Dubbo and Wellington pools opened on September 2.
"Of the approximately 80 staff that were employed with council the previous season, three came across to us, which meant we had to recruit, train, qualify and onboard over 75 staff to ensure that we could safely open the pools, and this is in a challenging labour market," the statement said.
"In this two-week period we also had to commission the pools and undertake significant repairs to the plant room to ensure compliance with NSW Health.
"During this time our priority was keeping the pools open for the community, and to do so - at a considerable cost to the business - we flew in and accommodated staff from both Melbourne and Sydney."
The company said guest attendance in December was "considerably higher than the previous year" and "our guest satisfaction levels [were] on the rise".
"We acknowledge that there have been some hurdles to overcome including initial staff shortages and the plant room requiring significant work, however we are confident that there is a bright future ahead and we look forward to continuing to provide the community of Dubbo an enjoyable, inclusive and safe visit to our facilities."
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said he had been "very critical of the management of the pool" and acknowledged there had been problems "which had to be addressed".
However, he said Cr Black publicly submitted a motion to look at the options to withdraw from the pool management agreement was "very detrimental to the council".
"We debated this in full 12 months ago, we embarked upon a strategy. I think there's no evidence that that strategy was wrong," Cr Ivey said.
"There have been issues which probably could have been done better [but] looking at the options for withdrawing and trying to put a cost on it, sends all the wrong messages to the community. And it sends the wrong messages from the competency of this council."
