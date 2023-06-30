Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Dubbo Regional Council makes pool management decision

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
July 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Acquatic Leisure Centre.
Dubbo Acquatic Leisure Centre.

The decision to outsource the management of Dubbo pools to an external entity was officially approved at an extraordinary meeting through a council resolution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.