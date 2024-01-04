New pool manager embracing challenges while promoting kindness

"I have grown up in a house full of girls and I know how influential and fantastic women can be as leaders. I think we bring a certain level of empathy and understanding and I think I've sometimes misunderstood and overlooked. When you think of a manager, you think of a male or when you think of a doctor, you think of a male, when you think of a dentist, you think of a male, you don't think of a female," she said.