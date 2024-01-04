New pool manager embracing challenges while promoting kindness

When Liv Stephenson came to Dubbo, it was only supposed to be for a few weeks.
She was part of the Belgravia Leisure team helping with the transition when they took over running the pools this season.
"I came here and fell in love with it," Ms Stephenson said.
"I love the staff base, the community and the challenges that came with it. I saw so much potential for what we needed to do. I'm not shy to admit there is still so much that needs work, even though we've come a really long way from when we first came here."
The few weeks turned into a permanent role as area manager of Dubbo, Geurie and Wellington pools.
"Although I knew it was a challenge, I prefer a challenge. You don't grow and you don't develop and you don't make as big of an impact where there isn't a challenge," Ms Stephenson said.
Ms Stephenson started with the company in 2019 as a group fitness instructor and customer service officer in Singleton. Like with coming to Dubbo, it was something she only saw as temporary before realising how much she enjoyed it.
From there, she progressed into managerial roles.
Encouraging women and young people into management positions is something Ms Stephenson is strongly passionate about.
"I have grown up in a house full of girls and I know how influential and fantastic women can be as leaders. I think we bring a certain level of empathy and understanding and I think I've sometimes misunderstood and overlooked. When you think of a manager, you think of a male or when you think of a doctor, you think of a male, when you think of a dentist, you think of a male, you don't think of a female," she said.
"That was part of why I loved coming here because generally males are attracted to the lifeguard role. Women work in the creche or in reception. But this is pretty much an all-female staff base.
"We need our boys, don't let that take away from their place as well... But I love that we have some really key young people who are women as well. The idea of being able to nurture them and build them up is so exciting to me."
Creating an inclusive environment is also important to Ms Stephenson, from ensuring the staff know how to use the pool hoist, to teaching them disabilities aren't always visible.
"My idea of inclusion isn't creating bits of pieces of a facility that you can be part of, it's making sure every part of the facility is inclusive for everyone. It's very easy to think 'we have an inclusive bathroom, we've ticked that box'... but inclusion is making sure every part of the facility can be accessed," Ms Stephenson said.
She also wants the staff - of which there are now about 60 - to be kind and empathetic to anyone at the pool, no matter their background.
There are plans to boost community engagement and create a community network forum to discuss things that can be improved at the pool.
But for now, Ms Stephenson is enjoying the role and every day being different.
"You'll never come into a facility like this and expect the same thing... The unexpected nature of this role is that some things are always going to happen and things are always going to come up," she said.
"I think you're most productive when you're out interacting with the community, fixing the things that need to be fixed, talking to the staff, because the checklist can always wait."
