DDCA grand finals: Teams, key battles and predictions

It's grand final time again.
CYMS and RSL Colts will do battle in the RSL Whitney Cup decider again this weekend, with the two-day match being played at No. 1 Oval.
Play starts at 1pm each day.
CYMS and RSL Colts have met in the previous three first grade grand finals with the latter winning two, including last summer's clash.
They have met four times this season with CYMS winning three of those while RSL scored a comfortable win over the Cougars back in January.
That was the only match the minor premiership-winning CYMS side lost in the one-day or two-day format this summer.
CYMS: Ben Knaggs (c), Thomas Nelson, Tom Barber, Fletcher Hyde, Harry Bayliss, Dan Holland, Jake Settree, Paddy Nelson, Ben Patterson, Aydan Hunt, Matt Purse, Bailey Edmunds.
Colts: Marty Jeffrey (c), Mitch Bower, Jason Ryan, Greg Buckley, Cooper Giddings, Brad Cox, Tom Masonwells, Chris Morton, Ollie Orth, Preston Beauchamp, Ben Taylor, Ben Semmler.
How CYMS handles Colts' spin bowlers
CYMS and Colts have played four times across all formats this season. In those matches, Colts have taken a total of 23 wickets. Fourteen of those have been taken by spinners Greg Buckley, Mitch Bower and Marty Jeffrey. That's dominant.
Even when these two rivals met in last season's grand final, Colts was led to victory by Buckley's six-wicket haul.
If CYMS can see off the new ball this weekend, not get bogged down against the spinners and the pressure they love to build, then the Cougars will be well on their way to success. Especially when you take the quality of CYMS' own bowling attack into account.
CYMS have won three of the four games between the two sides this season and in the one they lost, Colts' spin trio combined for seven wickets and there was only one Cougar who made over 25 with the bat.
Dan French (Newtown)
"CYMS in a close one"
Player to watch: "Matt Purse. I think the pitches this year have suited him this year, and if there is any life in the wicket at all he will be the guy that can find it and could bust the game open," French said.
Lachlan Strachan (Macquarie)
"It's going to be a close game and come down to the pitch. A fast wicket will suit CYMS and a dry, spinning wicket will suit Colts.
"I can't decide who will win. Both have been dominant all year and won against each other."
Player to watch: "Ben Patterson can change the game with both bowl and bat," he said.
"It could come down to that magic moment in the field, which he has also. It will be a great game."
Ted Murray and Lachlan Rummans (South Dubbo)
"I believe CYMS will take the final because of their all-round side and ridiculous bowling attack," Murray said.
"I'll go with CYMS," Rummans said.
Player to watch: "I know most won't agree but I'm going 'Buzz' (Bailey Edmunds) because you can't go past the stats and eagerness to actually win the match," Murray said.
"I'll go Harry Bayliss as my player to watch," Rummans added.
Charlie Kempston (Rugby)
N/A
RSL Pinnington Cup
Minor premiers Newtown Hawks will take on a CYMS side which produced a stirring performance with the ball against Narromine in last weekend's semi-final.
Opening bowler and second grade's leading wicket-taker Shahvaiz Zeb will be key, as will the Hawks' hard-hitting middle-order against CYMS' in-form pace attack.
RSL Kelly Cup
Macquarie White and CYMS Green met in the opening week of finals and they'll meet again on Saturday in the decider.
As has been the case all season, Mark Wallace will be key for the minor premiers after scoring more than 400 runs and taking more than 20 wickets while CYMS will look to Larance father-and-son duo Heath and Kyle as well as Craig Pettit.
RSL Dawson Cup
The third grade consolation finals series comes to a close with Newtown Tigers taking on Newtown Everest in a derby battle.
The Tigers won the Dawson Cup last season and a lot of familiar faces will be back again on Sunday. Club legend Don Skinner is one of those while Graeme Allan has been one of his side's best all season. The Tigers also have third grade's leading run-scorer, Abuzar Nawaz.
For Everest, Siddhartha Karki has scored more than 400 runs this season while Sanam Deuja is a big threat with both bat and ball.
