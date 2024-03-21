'You can't really have a much better first year': Hunt's debut season one to remember

Aydan Hunt might be one of the youngest players running around in the RSL Whitney Cup.
But the 16-year-old leg-spinner has proven this season he isn't there to just make up numbers.
The CYMS Cougars' young gun has had an exceptional debut season in the top grade, taking 30 wickets, the second most in the competition.
"You can't really have a much better first year," he said.
"Playing in one of the best teams in the comp and still doing well is pretty good."
The Hunt last name has a fair weight in Dubbo cricket, with Aydan's father, Ben, a talented junior before becoming a quality top-order batter in the mid-2000s.
Now, Ben is often driving Aydan and his younger brother Austin around town to any available oval and cricket net to bowl the arm over.
"My dad used to play a bit of cricket back in the day," he said.
"I've played since I was 5 in Milo Cricket and just stuck at it.
"I reckon I was about 7 when my grandfather taught me how to bowl leg-spin and I just kept at it."
There is no denying the Hunt family loves cricket and they got to share a special moment earlier this month when Austin made his first grade debut alongside his big brother.
A CYMS junior for most of his underage career, the eldest brother Hunt made his first grade debut in the 2022/23 season, featuring in one match before establishing himself this campaign.
This weekend, the teenager will play for CYMS in the RSL Whitney Cup grand final against RSL Colts, their fourth consecutive meeting in the last game of the season.
After watching the Cougars lose last season's decider, Hunt admitted it would be a special feeling to lift the trophy.
"It can't really get much better than that, to be honest," he said.
"I play with a great bunch of blokes and it would just be so good to cap off a good year."
One part of a quality six-man bowling line-up, Hunt believes his success is in part thanks to his teammates.
"All of the boys do a real good job," he said.
"Paddy (Nelson), 'Patto' (Ben Patterson), (Ben) Knaggs, (Matt) Purse and 'Buzz' (Bailey Edmunds) make it pretty easy to come in and bowl leg-spin."
The RSL Whitney Cup final will start on Saturday at 1pm on No.1 Oval before resuming at the same time on Sunday.
