Rams bolter well on his way to making up for unhappy end to last season

Cody Crisp describes the end of his 2023 season as simply "pretty shit".
The versatile Parkes Spacemen copped a contentious one-week suspension during the Peter McDonald Premiership final series and missed his side's preliminary final defeat to eventual premiers Dubbo CYMS.
Missing out and being unable to help his teammates still hurts, but already things are looking up for Crisp in 2024.
After a late call-up to the Group 11 representative squad last week, Crisp impressed in black and red during a defeat to Group 10 and a win over Castlereagh at Wellington.
That, and his utility value, resulted in a surprising call-up to the Western Rams squad for this year's Country Championships.
"It bloody came as a bit of a shock," 21-year-old Crisp said.
"But it's something I've always wanted to do again. I played for Western in the under 16s and 18s.
"I know how highly regarded that jersey is so I'm just looking forward to it."
The selection has only added to Crisp's motivation for season 2024.
While the motivation to make-up for his suspension last season is a driving factor for Crisp, he still feels a determination to prove himself, more for his own sake than anyone else's.
"Personally, I think I've been a bit slow and a bit ordinary at times since coming up out of juniors," he said.
"I just need to back myself more and just believe in myself a bit more.
"I've been playing pretty good minutes and starting a lot of games and we do have a strong club.
"They're good with the juniors coming through and you do need to earn your spot."
Crisp has often come off the bench for the Spacemen and a utility role could be his best chance of earning a spot in the final Western team.
A 20-man squad was announced on Tuesday ahead of the championships opener against the Greater Northern Tigers at Narromine's Cale Oval on Saturday, March 2.
Crisp often played off the bench when he was representing Western in the under 16s and under 18s.
Another thing in Crisp's favour is his coach in both of those age divisions was current Rams men's coach Kurt Hancock.
Hancock led Crisp's under 16s Western team to Andrew Johns Cup glory in 2018 while the 2020 under 18s outfit they were both a part of was bound for finals only for the COVID pandemic to strike.
"He's a bloody unreal coach. I know he gets the best out of the boys," Crisp said, before speaking about his own game.
"I've always been told that (versatility) helps. Just being able to play anywhere on the field, all 13 numbers, I think it helps and there's not many people that can do that. It's definitely a benefit.
"I definitely love hooker or lock. I love playing in the middle and that's where, I believe, I'm the best at but I'm happy to cover anywhere."
There is plenty of excitement around the Rams' championships meeting with the Tigers as the weekend will also be a reunion for the 1974 Amco Cup-winning Western Division.
The legends of bush footy will be in attendance at Cale Oval as the current batch of players look to carve out a name for themselves.
"It's going to be great," Crisp said of the occasion.
"I'm just honoured to get the opportunity and if I get out there I'll just make the most of it and I won't let the boys down."
