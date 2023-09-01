Cody Crisp will be cheering on the Parkes Spacemen louder than most on Sunday.
The versatile youngster won't be playing against Dubbo CYMS at Apex Oval after copping a one-game ban during the week.
Crisp was given 10 minutes in the bin and put on report for a dangerous throw late in the first half of last weekend's elimination final win over Wellington.
He took the early guilty plea and will miss just the one week.
Should Parkes win, he could return for a grand final meeting with either the Mudgee Dragons or Orange Hawks.
Crisp was the only first grade player suspended after last weekend's two elimination finals.
Jake Hutchings has been named to return to the bench in place of Crisp for the meeting with CYMS.
CYMS and Parkes have met on two occasions this season with the home side winning each time.
The Fishies finished the regular season in first in the Group 11 pool while the Spacemen were second.
Sunday's match is scheduled to kick-off at 4.30pm.
