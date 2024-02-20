New faces and big names missing out: Western Rams name bumper 20-man squad

Kurt Hancock's 20-man Western Rams squad has been revealed and there are several surprises.
As was the story heading into representative matches at Wellington, all 20 players selected in the squad took part in the fixtures.
On Tuesday afternoon, a squad list was being sent around on Group 10, Group 11 and Castlereagh League's social media pages.
This means incumbents such as Mitch Andrews, Justin Toomey-White, Nick Greenhalgh and Clay Priest have all missed selection.
Group 11 has the majority of the squad with 10 players
Several new faces appear in the squad such as Jack Buchanan and his new Orange CYMS teammate Dylan Kelly.
Kelly was one of the standout performers from Saturday and was named player of the match against Castlereagh.
Youngsters Cody Crisp, Riley Cheshire and Dave West are among the other new players in the squad.
Coolah co-coach Casey Burgess has been selected along with Gulgong's Brad James.
Dubbo CYMS and Bathurst Panthers each have four players in the squad.
Winger Ratu Roko has been selected as well as Jeremy Thurston, Jyie Chapman and Alex Bonham.
Josh Merritt and Brad James look likely to play in the halves after being the only two noted playmakers selected.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.