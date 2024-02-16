TEAM LISTS: Boom signings, familiar faces and determined underdogs to battle at Kennard

Footy is back.
Wellington's Kennard Park is the place to be on Saturday when Group 11, Group 10 and Castlereagh teams come together for the annual representative fixtures.
All three teams will do battle in senior men's matches and they will act as a trial for the Western Rams side which kicks off its Country Championships campaign next month.
Group 11 and Group 10 will also meet in league tag and under 18s matches.
Some of the region's best will be on show and here's who will be lining up where and when.
Kick-off 9.30am
Two x 25 minute halves, unlimited interchange
GROUP 11: 1 Makayla McKeown (Macquarie), 2 Courtney Hodge (Forbes), 3 Shanique Darlington (Macquarie), 4 Eloisa Purtell (Nyngan), 5 Mirrikie Shaw (Wellington), 6 Saxbii Shaw (Macquarie), 7 Elysse Merritt (Forbes), 8 Demi Wilson (Dubbo CYMS), 9 Kiara Sullivan (Wellington), 10 Maddi Chapman (Macquarie), 11 Jasmine Daley (Wellington), 12 Emily Caton (Wellington), 13 Maddi Marks (Nyngan), 14 Ebony Furner (Macquarie), 15 Janssen Mores (Forbes). Coach: Traie Merritt
GROUP 10: 1 Tiana Anderson (Lithgow), 2 Lily Booth (Bathurst St Pat's), 3 Sophie Banks (Orange CYMS), 4 India Draper (Mudgee), 5 Ebony O'Neill (Bathurst St Pat's), 6 Sophie Stammers (Bathurst St Pat's)7 Maisie Bostjancic (Bathurst St Pat's), 8 Alahna Ryan (Mudgee), 9 Emily Rhynehart (Bathurst St Pat's), 10 Cheynoah Amone (Bathurst St Pat's), 11 Meredith Jones (Bathurst St Pat's), 12 Danielle Fisher (Mudgee), 13 Bronte Emanuel (Bathurst St Pat's), 14 Dayna Stockton (Mudgee). Captain-coach: Meredith Jones
Kick-off 10.30am
Two x 30 minute halves, unlimited interchange
GROUP 11: 1 Jordan Porter (Dubbo CYMS), 2 Brandon Hall (Forbes), 3 Dane Fuller (Macquarie), 4 Tristan Culverson (Macquarie), 5 Aiden Kinsey (Macquarie), 6 Jonah Moss (Macquarie), 7 Jonah Little (Forbes), 8 Tyreke Peckham (Macquarie), 9 Noah Sutcliffe (Dubbo CYMS), 10 Billy Hing (Dubbo CYMS), 11 Matt Higgins (Forbes), 12 Ned Phillips (Forbes), 13 Toby Cox (Parkes); Bench: 14 Darby Haycock (Dubbo CYMS), 15 Harry Staines (Forbes), 16 Kaden Williams (Macquarie), 17 Ollie Thomas (Parkes), 18 Ben Standing (Dubbo CYMS), 19 Jamahl Stanley (Wellington), 20 Nahyte Peachey (Dubbo CYMS). Coach: Trevor Mawhinney
GROUP 10: 1 Wyatt Loughlin (Bathurst St Pat's), 2 Lucian Jordan-Smith (Orange Hawks), 3 Dane Aylott (Lithgow), 4 Riley Hoad (Orange Hawks), 5 Jake Maranda (Lithgow), 6 Hayden Buesnel (Orange CYMS), 7 Sam Clarke (Bathurst St Pat's), 8 Jimmy Harper (Orange CYMS), 9 Jack Branda (Bathurst St Pat's), 10 Regan Stait (c, Bathurst St Pat's), 11 Toby Campbell (Lithgow), 12 Kai Fisher (Mudgee), 13 Nate Green (Lithgow), 14 Ky Reddish (Mudgee), 16 Jake Hurst (Lithgow), 17 Declan Hodges (Bathurst Panthers), 18 Ethan Madden (Bathurst St Pat's), 19 Jacobie O'Neil (Orange Hawks). Coach: Mark Booth
Schedule
Group 11 v Group 10: Kick-off 12pm
Group 10 v Castlereagh: Kick-off 1pm
Group 11 v Castlereagh: Kick-off 2pm
Two x 20 minute halves, unlimited interchange
GROUP 11: 1 Sam Dwyer (Parkes), 2 Brock Naden (Wellington), 3 Jyie Chapman (Dubbo CYMS), 4 Jeremy Thurston (Dubbo CYMS), 5 Ratu Roko (Dubbo CYMS), 6 Alex Bonham (Dubbo CYMS), 7 Jordi Madden (Dubbo CYMS), 8 Jack Kavanagh (Macquarie Raiders), 9 Cody Crisp (Parkes), 10 Mac Dutfield (Wellington), 12 Alex Ronayne (c, Macquarie), 19 Corey Cox (Nyngan), 21 Charlie Lennon (Forbes); Bench: 14 Jake Haddrill (Condobolin), 15 Filisione Pauta (Macquarie), 16 Tom Stimpson (Dubbo CYMS), 17 Jason Boney (Macquarie). Coach: Brent Wood
GROUP 10: 1 Kayden Hoad (Orange Hawks), 2 Riley Dukes (Lithgow), 3 Jackson Vallis (Bathurst Panthers), 4 Dave West (Mudgee), 5 Elias Dukes (Lithgow), 6 Josh Merritt (Bathurst Panthers), 7 Pacey Stockton (Mudgee), 8 Jack Buchanan (Orange CYMS), 9 Jack Nobes (Orange CYMS), 10 Dylan Kelly (Orange CYMS), 11 Riley Cheshire (Bathurst Panthers), 12 McCoy White (Bathurst Panthers), 13 Jake Betts (c, Bathurst Panthers); Bench: 14 Jed Betts (Bathurst Panthers), 15 Nic Booth (Bathurst St Pat's), 16 Connor Vardanega (Orange Hawks), 17 Caleb Wardman (Bathurst St Pat's), 18 Aaron Mawhinney (Bathurst St Pat's), 19 Travis Dukes (Lithgow). Coach: Graeme Osbourne
CASTLEREAGH: 1 Darby Gordon (Narromine), 2 Ashley Davies (Cobar), 3 Mitch McWhirter (Gulgong), 4 Wasington Itoya (Gulgong), 5 Jack Piper (Coolah), 6 Brad James (Gulgong), 7 Doug Potter (Narromine), 8 Casey Burgess (Castlereagh), 9 Harry McPherson (Narromine), 10 Ryan Richardson (Narromine), 11 Luke Thompson (Narromine), 12 Austin Burgess (Coolah), 13 Chanse Burgess (Coolah); Bench: 14 Sam Gorrie (Gulgong), 15 Zahn Johnson (Narromine), 16 Elvy McEwen (Baradine), 17 Brendan Worrell (Baradine), 18 Tyler Coughlan (Cobar). Captain-coach: Brad James
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.