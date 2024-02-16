Haycock to follow in familiar footsteps in long-awaited Group 11 debut

Darby Haycock spent much of his childhood watching Group 11 representative matches.
Each of his four older brothers - Hewett, Sullivan, Paddy and Fletcher - all pulled on Group 11 jerseys at different times in their junior careers.
Those games made the younger brother all too aware how special it is to wear those red and black colours. It's also what makes him so excited to run out for Group 11 this weekend.
Haycock is one of six Dubbo CYMS players named in the Group 11 under 18s side which will take on rivals Group 10 at Wellington's Kennard Park on Saturday.
"It's very exciting. I've been keen to debut for Group 11," Haycock said.
"I always wanted to play for Group 11 but I've never had the opportunity. I'm keen and I've watched them play for Group 11 when I was growing up so it's good to play it now."
Haycock has been named on the bench for Saturday's match and his versatility could be a real weapon for the Trevor Mawhinney-coached side.
Like most of his brothers, Darby can playing at hooker but he's also comfortable at lock or five-eighth.
"I don't mind where I play, as long as I'm playing footy," he said.
"I grew up watching my brothers play hooker and then I shifted to lock as I got a bit older and taller."
The CYMS connection will be key against Group 10 with Jodan Porter at fullback, Noah Sutcliffe at hooker and Billy Hing starting in the front-row.
The Group 11 side heads into the weekend having defeated Group 10 in each of the past three under 18s clashes.
"There's always big rivalry with Group 10," Haycock said.
"You always want to be better than Group 10. I reckon we should go alright against them."
Given the Western Rams' under 18s side is playing a Laurie Daley Cup match against Monaro on Sunday, none of those players will feature on Saturday.
The match at Wellington features a number of bottom-age players like Haycock, who played under 16s last season, and will showcase plenty of potential future stars.
The chance to impress as a bottom-age player will be a regular occurrence for the likes of Haycock, Sutcliffe and Hing this season given they'll be playing for Dubbo CYMS under 18s side as well.
The team has already been hard at work under the guidance of coach and CYMS legend Luke Jenkins.
"I've played with 'Sutty' (Sutcliffe) basically my whole life and a lot of the others through school footy," Haycock said.
"There's going to be a lot of learning but 'Jenko' will coach us well and we should go alright.
"Jenko was probably my first coach in the under 6s to the under 9s and now I've come back to him in the under 18s will be good and we'll have a crack and hope to win the comp."
The under 18s match will kick-off at 10.30am at Wellington on Saturday.
