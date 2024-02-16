Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Haycock to follow in familiar footsteps in long-awaited Group 11 debut

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
February 16 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Darby Haycock spent much of his childhood watching Group 11 representative matches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.