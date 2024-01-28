Whitney Cup TOTW | Patterson and Bower light up Twenty20 action

This season we'll be bringing you the best performers of the RSL Whitney Cup each week and providing an insight on where each first grade match was won and lost.
Twenty20 matches were played on Saturday and the top three won again and took a big step towards being the three sides which play finals this season.
Ben Patterson and Mitch Bower starred on Saturday as the RSL Whitney Cups top two won again.
Patterson took five wickets in CYMS' strong win over South Dubbo while Bower's destructive innings at the top of the order set the tone for RSL Colts against Rugby.
The win for Patterson and CYMS keeps them top of the ladder and firmly in control of the race for the minor premiership with just three rounds remaining.
CYMS rolled Souths for just 80 on Saturday and then reached the target with more than five overs and seven wickets to spare.
Colts had a couple of nervy moments in their game against Rugby. The men in red posted a commanding 3/155 and while Charlie Kempston threatened to smash Rugby to victory it finished a 20-run win for the defending premiers.
In the round's other match, Newtown proved too good for Macquarie.
The performance with the bat wasn't totally convincing but the total of 104 proved enough as Macquarie was bowled out for 88.
He's been a dominant force all season and on Saturday Bower gave a fantastic showing of his power game.
Bower smashed 80 not out from just 61 balls, with seven boundaries and three sixes hit in his innings.
He put on 76 for the first wicket with Tom Masonwells (25) and then led Colts to a match-winning total of 3/155.
Rugby gave the chase a good crack but Bower also took 1/23 off his four overs to secure a 20-run win.
When 'Dunners' was hitting boundaries early on Saturday it appeared Newtown were on their way to a big total.
A late collapse meant that didn't happen, but it did make Dunlop's 35 from 33 balls all the more important.
It highlighted the innings as Newtown posted 104 and that proved enough as Macquarie was rolled 16 runs short of the target.
It appeared at one point on Saturday Kempston was going to be the hero for Rugby.
Colts had posted a dominant 3/155 but Kempston went on the attack and gave his side some hope.
It wasn't to be as the dismissal of the Rugby captain for 45 from 27 balls proved a big moment in the match but his hard-hitting performance was still one of the best of the weekend.
Hill played a fine supporting role to Kempston on Saturday but it wasn't enough to get Rugby the win over Colts.
Hill was the pick of the Rugby bowlers - taking 1/22 from his four overs - against a powerful Colts lineup and he then made 37 not out from 41 balls to give his side some hope of victory.
The star of the show for CYMS again on Saturday. After taking two wickets with the new ball he returned to the attack later in the innings and went on to finish with 5/12 from 3.2 overs.
If that wasn't enough, he also whacked 24 not out from 21 balls to wrap up the win for CYMS inside 15 overs.
The performance secured a win which goes along way to securing the minor premiership for CYMS.
His 13 of 24 balls was handy for Newtown on Saturday but it's not the reason Skinner lands a spot in our team this week.
Newtown was defending just 104 on Saturday so the bowlers had to do a job and Skinner contributed to the win in a big way as he took a hugely impressive 3/7 from his four overs.
His spell strangled Macquarie and was a big factor in the Blues being rolled for just 88.
The previously mentioned Bower was the main attraction for Colts on Saturday but Masonwells was a handy contributor for the defending premiers.
He made 25 at the top of the order and played second fiddle to Bower in a strong opening stand of 76.
Going at nine an over with the ball wasn't ideal but he also picked up two wickets to halt Rugby's momentum in the chase. He finished with 2/18 as Rugby was kept to 6/135 in reply to Colts 3/155.
Much like Masonwells supporting Bower, Hunt did his bit alongside Patterson on Saturday.
The CYMS quick took five wickets but Hunt's spin proved difficult to handle at No. 3 Oval and he finished with 3/12 from his four overs.
His spell - which followed a fine performance last week - was key in the middle overs and was key in CYMS rolling Souths for just 80.
Newtown's bowling was the decisive factor in Saturday's match against Macquarie.
The opening spells from Mat Skinner (0/15) and Parmar played a huge role in the Tigers' win as they successfully defended 104.
Parmar finished with 4/16 from four overs and he left Macquarie reeling at 4/30 at one point.
Macquarie may not have got the win on Saturday but there were some positive signs with the ball.
Green was one of those who impressed and he finished with 3/25 from his four overs.
His work late in the innings helped restrict Newtown to 104 but unfortunately for the Blues their batters were unable to get the job done.
The Colts bowling attack was under some pressure early on against Rugby but Sharma was the one to help slow the scoring.
Whole not as experienced as some of his teammates, Sharma was the one who made a difference and he took 2/14 from his four overs.
Sharma's spell included the huge wickets of Ben Wheeler (24) and Charlie Kempston (45).
